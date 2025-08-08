‘LHHATL’s’ Erica Banks arrested at Atlanta airport

The ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ star is best known for the TikTok smash ‘Buss It’

Rapper and reality maven Erica Banks was apprehended at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this week.

Banks was prepared to board her Delta flight on Wednesday, Aug. 5 when TSA officials noticed a firearm tucked away in her Louis Vuitton purse while the “Buss It” femcee was going through the screening process.

Police rushed to the scene

Airport police descended upon the scene and placed Banks in detainment. Turns out that the gun is reportedly stolen and has origins in Greenville, South Carolina.

Banks, 26, was officially arrested and booked into the Clayton County Jail at 9:50 p.m. ET, but was back out on the streets at 11:12 p.m.

Erica Banks’ attorney said all will be well

Renowned celebrity attorney Jackie Patterson, aka “The Fly Lawyer,” has been dispatched to help Banks navigate the legal labyrinth.

“It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen. She is not guilty of any offense. My mission? To keep this little hiccup from casting a shadow over her career and have those charges dismissed faster than a plotline cut from the series,” he told WSB-TV.

In a conversation with another Atlanta news outlet, Patterson explained that “she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed,” he explained to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Erica Banks had an explosive debut into the rap game

Banks is a rising rapper and reality TV star best known for her blockbuster track “Buss It,” which has been viewed more than 81 million times in the five years since the video debuted.

Erica Banks hails from the Dallas region

Banks was born Erica Scharmane Breaux on Oct. 5, 1998, in DeSoto, Texas, about 15 miles south of Dallas. Her foray into the hip-hop game began when she transitioned from poetry to rap lyrics as a pubescent. Banks rocketed to national fame when the track “Buss It” blew up on TikTok in 2021. She then signed with Warner Records and dropped multiple mixtapes and albums, including Diary of the Flow Queen.

Erica joined “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” in 2023 to bring a vast national audience to her doorstep as she works to launch her next project into orbit.

Meanwhile, Banks is looking to disentangle herself from this legal labyrinth and release her next single, “Dallas,” which dropped on Aug. 7.