List of states banning junk foods for food stamp users

3 government agencies collaborated on SNAP reform

Kennedy joined U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to discuss the changes for the federally funded but state-run SNAP program, also known as “food stamps.”

“SNAP is a supplemental nutrition program meant to provide healthy food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being,” Rollins said. “That is the stated purpose of the SNAP program, the law states it and President Trump’s USDA plans to deliver on it.”

According to the Food and Nutrition Service, an agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the following states will enact measures to fulfill the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) promise:

The 12 states that have been granted SNAP waivers

At least eight states are going to ban SNAP recipients from purchasing candy on the SNAP cards;

At least three states — Florida, Louisiana and Nebraska — will ban energy drinks;

Other states, like Arkansas, stated that drinks with less than 50 percent natural juice will be banned from being purchased using the SNAP benefits.

“It is incredible to see so many states take action at this critical moment in our nation’s history and do something to begin to address chronic health problems,” Rollins said. “President Trump has changed the status quo, and the entire Cabinet is taking action to Make America Healthy Again. … These state waivers promote healthier options for families in need.”

What is SNAP?

SNAP is a federally funded program, widely known colloquially as food stamps, which is run by states. It enables low-income families and individuals to use electronic cards like cash to purchase food.

“SNAP helps low-income working people, senior citizens, the disabled and others feed their families,” the USDA says on its website. “Eligibility and benefit levels are based on household size, income and other factors.”

ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton is not very convinced that the changes in the aforementioned states will make a marked difference in overall health. “There’s no evidence that taking away access to soda will actually fight these conditions.”

Sutton does admit, however, that excess consumption of “sugar is one of those culprits that you always have to be mindful of” in any circumstance.

“The U.S. dietary guidelines recommend that men have no more than 35 grams and women no more than 25 grams per day,” Sutton added, according to ABC News.