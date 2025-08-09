Allyson Felix Runs the World And Calls Us All to Action

On a beautiful Saturday in Cleveland, during the 50th Anniversary National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention, a private screening of She Runs the World introduced attendees to a story that was far more than a film; it was an unflinching call to action told through the extraordinary journey of Allyson Felix.

Felix is the most decorated track and field athlete in Olympic history, a global icon defined for years by speed, grace, and determination. But this story was not about her world records or her medal count. It was about a deeper kind of courage the willingness to risk fame, fortune, and comfort to fight for something far greater than gold.

At the height of her career, in 2018, Felix discovered she was pregnant with her first child—a moment of profound joy that quickly became a lesson in the harsh realities facing women athletes. Her sponsor, Nike, proposed cutting her pay by 70% during her pregnancy and recovery, even as they planned to keep using her image for promotion.

Many might have accepted a lucrative private deal to protect themselves. Felix didn’t. She refused to accept protections that applied only to her while countless other women were left vulnerable. She demanded that maternity protections be applied across the board to all female athletes. When the company declined, she walked away from millions, choosing integrity over compromise.

Her journey didn’t end there. Felix went on to create her own sneaker brand, designed specifically for women, building not just a company but a statement of independence and empowerment. She returned to competition and, against the odds, added to her staggering medal tally, proving that motherhood and elite athletic performance are not mutually exclusive.

She Runs the World is not just the story of an athlete standing up to corporate power, it is also an unflinching examination of the maternal health crisis in America. Interwoven into Felix’s personal journey are the staggering realities:

Felix knows she is among the fortunate ones. She had access to high-quality medical care—care that saved her life during a high-risk pregnancy that required an emergency C-section. But she also knows that her experience is not the reality for far too many Black women, whose pain is often dismissed and whose symptoms are ignored due to systemic racism and bias in healthcare.

The film, produced by Matthew O’Neill and Wes Felix and backed by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, makes the solutions clear. Medicaid pays for more than 40% of births in the U.S., including 65% of births to Black mothers. Expanding Medicaid saves lives, yet some states continue to resist doing so. The U.S. remains one of only nine countries without guaranteed paid parental leave. Only about 30% of workers have access to paid family leave through their jobs—a glaring failure for a nation with the resources to do better.

Felix’s story is inseparable from the larger fight for reproductive justice—a movement that must include everyone, regardless of race, gender, sexuality, or ability. Access to safe, respectful, and equitable maternal care is not a privilege for the lucky or the famous; it is a right.

Her example reminds us that real change comes when we choose action over complacency. She could have remained silent, protected her own interests, and kept winning medals without rocking the boat. Instead, she used her platform to challenge a billion-dollar industry and to spotlight a national health crisis hiding in plain sight.

She Runs the World challenges everyone who sees it to take up this work. The calls to action are clear:

Watch the film — Understand the reality, see the human faces behind the statistics, and listen to stories that don’t often make headlines. Share the message — Talk about the maternal health crisis in your community, online, and with those who have the power to enact change. Join the movement — Advocate for policies proven to save lives: expanding Medicaid, guaranteeing paid family and medical leave, increasing access to midwives and doulas, and holding both healthcare and corporate systems accountable.

Felix’s leg of the race has been nothing short of remarkable. She has forced conversations that corporations wanted to avoid, inspired an industry to rethink how it treats mothers, and brought visibility to a crisis too often met with silence. But she cannot finish the race alone. Her story is the handoff of a relay baton to all of us.

This is no time to stand on the sidelines clapping for bravery. This is the time to step in, speak out, and move forward with purpose. Maternal mortality in America—especially for Black women—is both a crisis and a measure of our values as a nation. We already know how to address it. The only question that remains is whether we choose to.

Allyson Felix has shown what is possible when principle outweighs personal gain, when a platform is used to lift others rather than protect oneself. She has reminded us that the finish line is not a medal podium but a society where women’s lives are valued and protected.

She has run her race with courage and resolve. Now it’s our turn.

To get resources and learn more go to www.sherunstheworldfilm.com