BJ the Chicago Kid reflects on DCASE and city artistry

R&B legend returns to Chicago stage through DCASE support, calling city “a cool but stern parent”

BJ the Chicago Kid returned to his hometown stage at Lollapalooza, representing both his city and the power of Chicago’s music ecosystem. The legendary R&B artist, supported by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), brought his soulful sound back home to one of the world’s most prestigious festival stages.

His performance was a testament to Chicago’s ability to nurture, develop, and showcase world-class talent on a global platform. Through the Chicago Made initiative, artists like BJ demonstrate how local support systems can elevate homegrown talent to international recognition while maintaining deep roots in their community.

What does it mean for you to be back home and hit the stage at Lollapalooza?

To be back home, it’s always a blessing. But to me, it’s something special. I think it’s always been here. Every year, I’m always amazed. I think it’s something I’ve never experienced before. It’s amazing to be a part of this experience this time around.

How has DCASE and the city of Chicago helped elevate artistry and your vision?

Man, DCASE has been impactful. Every artist that’s here on the stage on the Chicago Made stage, through DCASE, they’ve been working hard. They’ve dedicated themselves. They competed. They won in the competition. I think it shows dedication, hard work, working on a dream.

Honestly, one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced is when artists come up and get real results. In those results, we get to be proud of realizing every step of it, every element of it, every stage of it. I think that’s what makes this special. That’s what makes everybody special this year.

What is it about Chicago artists that make them so special?

Man, I still don’t know what it is. I know it’s something about just the nature of how the city is. The city teaches us about life. It’s a cool parent, but it’s a stern parent.

We got beautiful lakefront, we got beaches, we got the most amazing community in the world. We got Black people—the right group of Black people that just got heart. It overshadows a lot of things that you hear about the city. It’s hard to say what it is, but I know it’s something about growing up here that we all get a little taste of.

Where do you get this wisdom and voice from?

Man, from my family, from here, from church. It’s just being part of the community.

How did it feel stepping onto that stage, representing Chicago for the world to see?

Man, amazing. Completely amazing.

How can people catch up with you?

All my social media—BJ the Chicago Kid. We’re spreading the love as long as we live.

BJ the Chicago Kid’s homecoming performance exemplifies the unique relationship between Chicago artists and their city. His description of Chicago as “a cool parent, but a stern parent” captures the essence of how the city shapes its artists, providing both nurturing support and the toughness needed to succeed on the world stage. Through initiatives like Chicago Made and the support of DCASE, the city continues to be a launching pad for artists who carry Chicago’s heart and soul to global audiences.