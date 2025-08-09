Brawl erupts during NFL preseason game

Punches were thrown and helmets were torn off

An NFL preseason game is not only to determine who will start for a particular team, but it also includes hundreds of men desperate to just make the team and fulfill the lifelong dream of playing professional football.

Amid this often volatile backdrop, there are bound to be pockets of temper eruptions as men collide against each other with brute force multiple times a game.

A brawl erupts in the middle of a play

In the first quarter of a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Browns nine-year veteran Rayshawn Jenkins and Carolina second-year receiver Xavier Legette and started throwing hands during a play.

On the Panthers’ second offensive drive, Carolina second-year receiver Xavier Legette and Browns nine-year veteran Rayshawn Jenkins started throwing hands in the middle of the game.

The two players punched, pulled and yanked on each other’s helmets for quite some time before their teammates ran over and broke up the altercation.

A player pulls off the helmet of his opponent

Jenkins completed the melee by snatching off Legette’s helmet altogether before teammates raced over to intervene.

Penalty flags flew in every direction as a pile of bodies unraveled. After a short discussion from officials on the field, both men were disqualifed from the game.

One of the remorseful players apologized

A contrite Legette took to social media to address the brawl and offer his mea culpa.

“Panthers nation, I apologize It want [sic] happen again [exclamation mark emojis] i appreCiate youu all,” the receiver posted on X.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales also remarked on the unfortunate scrum.

“We ask our receivers to finish the play with hands on. He was,” Canales said, according to the Daily Mail. “He had his hands on the guy the whole time. Through the echo of the whistle the guy swung and chopped his arm down. Xavier just kind of held on to his jersey.

Caneles continued, saying, “Then they started exchanging punches. You can’t do that. … We want to see better from X.”

Shedeur Sanders made his debut

The game already had a lot of eyes on it, particularly from casual fans and pop culture observers, due to the fact that Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur was making his NFL preseason debut.

The game was well attended as it served as the debut of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders, the quarterback who took a surprise fall down the draft board, managed to reel in his emotions and play well after a shaky start to power the Browns to a decisive 30-10 victory.

Shedeur, the son of Deion Sanders, completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdown passes before being replaced in the third quarter.