Damon Dash slammed for comparing White artist to Aaliyah

Fans believe that Dash has lost his mind

Dame Dash was buried under an avalanche of outrage and criticism when he had the audacity to compare his new artist to the late, legendary Aaliyah.

Dash, 54, conducted an audacious interview with the “Art of Dialogue” show, where he introduced his new supergroup, Freeway x The Black Guns. He raved out his genre-bending collective that features himself, Freeway, guitarist Tash Neal and drummer Ali Warren.

Fans offended by Dame’s intro of Nicky Licky

But it was the way that he introduced the newcomer to his group, Nicolette, aka “Nicky Licky,” that grabbed the headlines — and also incited outrage among music fans.

While promoting his rock album 365, he compared Nicky Licky to his former girlfriend Aaliyah in what they considered a weird and disrespectful manner.

How Nicky Licky joined the group

“She helped build my dream,” he said, telling viewers that she was admitted into the group through her production work and songwriting that helped shape the group’s latest music, including their new track “Recession Proof.”

“She has her own solo albums as well, but she’s a big part of the Black Guns,” Dash raved. “It’s funny because you know, to me, she’s like if Aaliyah was White. If Aaliyah was White, she’d be a lesbian. That’s her and she has the same everything,” he added, while opening Nicolette’s jacket to show her body.

Damon Dash and Aaliyah began dating in 2000 and remained together until her death in a plane crash in the Bahamas in August 2001.

Nicky Licky appeared uncomfortable as Dash continued on with the introduction.

“She has a little bit of rhythm too,” he added. “But she can play instruments, and she writes and sings and she also did a lot of the administrative stuff with the album. So she helped me with my dream, and she earned her way into the band by working with the band.”

Dash added that her superlative work in the studio is evidenced by their new single “365.”

Fans pummel Dame Dash for the Aaliyah comparison

The reaction to Dash likening Nicky Licky to Aaliyah was fast and ferocious.

One fan exclaimed that “Shorty definitely ain’t no Aaliyah.”

A second person on the Hollywood Unlocked comments page said, “Calling that girl Aaliyah is crazy lmao,” while a third added, “Kinda cringy… ‘she is Aaliyah if Aaliyah was white’ then he opens her jacket to show how her body is like Aaliyah’s.”

Other critics quickly descended on Dash’s Instagram page