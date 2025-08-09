Durand Bernarr opens up about Chicago love & Lollapalooza

Grammy-nominated artist shares his passion for the city and festival preparation insights

Durand Bernarr is making waves in the music industry with his infectious energy and unique artistry. The Grammy-nominated performer, who playfully describes himself as “your favorite Grammy-nominated cousin on your daddy’s side,” recently lit up Lincoln Hall before preparing for his Lollapalooza performance. Known for his versatility and collaborative spirit, Bada represents a new generation of artists who seamlessly blend performance, creative direction, and genuine authenticity.

Fresh off an electrifying performance at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall, Bada continues to build momentum as he prepares for one of the summer’s biggest festival stages. His approach to artistry goes beyond traditional boundaries—he’s equally comfortable as a solo performer, background vocalist, creative director, and collaborator, embodying the multifaceted nature of modern musical talent.

You lit up the stage last night at Lincoln Hall. How did it feel to connect with the crowd in such an intimate space before stepping onto one of the biggest festival stages in the world?

I was on that stage not too long ago on my second tour. So it was like, you know, I had keys to the bed and breakfast that I was staying at, just popped in and threw a little party right before this. So yes, it was good. It was fun.

What do you love about Chicago?

I love how Black it is. I love the weather. I love the architecture of the city. It’s like three cities all in one. It’s a more enhanced feeling. It is a cleaner New York, and it is a modernized Amsterdam with the canals. So I love how much the city has to offer in the summer. But nobody’s planning this weather. I’m not playing with y’all.

There’s been a shift in how people are seeing and celebrating you. How are you embracing this moment of stepping into the spotlight?

You know what’s funny is, I’ve never had to step from outside of the background because I’ve always been that person. So regardless of where I am, I’m going to be me, and there’s no ego involved. I still do background. I still like to offer support where I’m needed. So if that’s me doing my own thing, yes. But I also like to just sing. I like to be with other voices, just like how I did my own Tiny Dance back in 2023.

And then this past year, I did Teyana Taylor’s NPR Tiny Desk and I creative directed it, helped with the wardrobe and the setlist, and I was doing background. So it’s really just about being where I am needed and that’s what I love.

If you had to describe who you are to someone for the first time, how would you describe yourself?

If Bugs Bunny had a variety show, that is exactly who I am. Absolutely. I mean from directing somebody to shooting somebody that’s coughing. “Okay, why are you coughing in the middle of my song?”

With Lollapalooza on the horizon, what are you hoping this next chapter shows the world about who you are?

Honestly, I’m still becoming. I am still growing. I’m still figuring out who I am as I go. So I would hope that me stepping out and being myself would just inspire people to be themselves, whoever that is that day.

Where can people find you?

They can find me minding my business. That’s what they can find me doing. And they can also find me on www.durandbernarr.com. You can find me on TikTok and Instagram. It’s X now, it’s Twitter also. I’m also on BlueSky.

And YouTube. All that stuff. Y’all can find me everywhere. Tour dates, we got merch. We got qualified hats, and then we got totes to put your groceries and your clothes and your weed in there as well. So yeah, I’m not hard to find.