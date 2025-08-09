Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s kids are in hiding, allegedly

Some serious allegations are circulating on social media regarding Kirk and Rasheeda Frost’s daughter and sons. According to a woman who identifies herself as the sister of an Atlanta rapper named T-Hood, her brother is deceased, having been shot multiple times at the hands of the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars’ adult children.

T-Hood was reportedly dating Kirk’s daughter, Kelsie “Kae” Frost, and people familiar with the situation are saying she called her brothers, Ky, Kirk, and Rasheeda’s son, and another son, and the altercation ended in T-Hood’s death.

PrettiBrowne on Facebook writes:

So y’all heard about Rasheeda & Kirk Frost daughter calling her brothers on the dude she was fcking with & they unalived him last night?!

So “allegedly” the dude that was unalived last night(the dude in the pink jacket) his name was T-Hood he was a rising artist out of Atlanta, bruh had dealings with Kae Frost(Kirk & Rasheeda’s daughter) they got into it & she called her brothers…,Ky Frost( Kirk & Rasheeda’s son/white shirt) & the other brother (hes in the family pic in the corner with the glasses on

All of their kids that are involved have either disabled their comments, made their page private, deleted all of their posts or limited their comments

Rest in Peace to T-Hood

According to Atlanta’s WSB TV:

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting at a home in an unincorporated Lilburn neighborhood.

Officers say they were called to a home on Lee Road at 7 p.m. to reports of a dispute that led to gunfire.

When they arrived, they found one man who had been shot and provided first aid. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries

T-Hood’s biggest hit was “Perculator.” Most recently, on Instagram, the father of one, filmed a video at a cemetery for this single, “Grave Diggerz.”