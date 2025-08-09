Police officer killed in shooting near Atlanta CDC campus

David Rose leaves behind pregnant wife and two children after responding to active shooter

A Friday afternoon that should have ended quietly turned into a nightmare for Atlanta when gunfire erupted near the CDC campus, claiming the life of a young police officer who died trying to protect his community. Officer David Rose, just 33 years old and only months into his career with DeKalb County Police, became another casualty in America’s ongoing struggle with gun violence.

The tragedy unfolded around 4:50 p.m. when 911 calls started flooding in about an active shooter at 1600 Clifton Road, right in front of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What began as reports of violence quickly escalated into a community-wide emergency that locked down both the CDC’s Roybal campus and nearby Emory University.

A young officer’s final call

David Rose had only joined the DeKalb County Police Department in September, making him one of the department’s newest officers. When the call came in about an active shooter, he responded without hesitation — exactly what you’d expect from someone committed to protecting others.

Rose arrived at a chaotic scene where gunfire was coming from inside a CVS located within a retail and apartment complex. He was critically wounded during the encounter and rushed to Emory University Hospital, where medical teams fought to save his life. Despite their efforts, Rose succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a pregnant wife and two young children.

The personal cost of this tragedy extends far beyond one family. Rose’s death represents the loss of someone who had chosen to dedicate his life to public service, someone who ran toward danger when others were running away.

CDC buildings hit during shooting

The shooting wasn’t contained to the immediate area where Rose was wounded. Four CDC buildings were struck by gunfire during the incident, though fortunately no CDC employees were injured. The fact that a federal health agency campus came under fire adds another disturbing dimension to an already tragic situation.

CDC officials reported that while their buildings sustained damage, their emergency protocols worked effectively to protect personnel. The quick lockdown likely prevented what could have been an even more devastating situation.

The shooter was eventually found on the second floor of the building where the shooting began, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators are still determining whether these wounds were self-inflicted or resulted from police response.

Community in lockdown

When reports of an active shooter spread, both Emory University and the CDC immediately implemented emergency protocols. Students, faculty, staff, and CDC employees found themselves sheltering in place while law enforcement worked to secure the area.

While no civilians were physically injured during the shooting, four people sought medical attention for stress and anxiety symptoms. These psychological impacts highlight how gun violence affects entire communities, not just direct victims.

Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed that the swift response from multiple law enforcement agencies helped prevent civilian casualties, though that small mercy comes at the cost of Officer Rose’s life.

A pattern of violence

This shooting occurred just days after another tragic incident at Fort Stewart, where an active-duty soldier injured five service members with a personal handgun. The proximity of these two violent events has Georgia officials and residents grappling with questions about public safety and gun violence prevention.

Governor Brian Kemp acknowledged this pattern, noting that it was the second such incident in the state within a week. The frequency of these tragedies is becoming impossible to ignore, even for officials who might prefer to treat each incident as an isolated event.

The connection between these incidents raises broader questions about access to firearms, mental health resources, and the warning signs that might help prevent future violence.

Political responses and calls for action

Georgia officials responded with the usual mixture of condolences and calls for prayer, but the repeated nature of these tragedies is prompting more urgent discussions about concrete action. Senator Raphael Warnock expressed devastation over the incident while highlighting the ongoing issue of gun violence in Georgia communities.

The challenge for elected officials is moving beyond expressions of sympathy toward policies that might actually prevent future tragedies. Each shooting brings renewed calls for action, but meaningful change remains elusive.

The investigation into this particular incident continues, with officials examining whether the shots fired at CDC buildings were intentional and what might have motivated the shooter’s actions.

The human cost of service

Officer Rose’s death reminds us that police officers face real dangers when they respond to emergency calls. While debates about policing and public safety continue across the country, incidents like this highlight the risks that come with choosing law enforcement as a career.

Rose’s family now faces an unimaginable loss. His wife, pregnant with their third child, must navigate grief while preparing to raise three children without their father. His two existing children will grow up knowing their dad died protecting others.

The DeKalb County Police Department lost not just an officer but a colleague who had barely begun his service. The impact on his fellow officers, who knew they could have been in his place, adds another layer of trauma to an already difficult situation.

Questions about prevention

Each mass shooting or act of public violence raises the same painful questions: Could this have been prevented? Were there warning signs that were missed? What systems failed to identify and intervene with someone who was apparently planning violence?

Officials noted that the shooter was a “known individual” with interests that remain undisclosed pending investigation. This suggests there may have been prior contact with law enforcement or other agencies, raising questions about what information was available and how it was handled.

Moving forward

As Atlanta mourns Officer Rose and processes this latest act of violence, the community faces familiar challenges. How do you honor the victims while working to prevent future tragedies? How do you support grieving families while demanding systemic change?

The investigation into this shooting will eventually conclude, officials will release their findings, and the news cycle will move on to other stories. But Rose’s family will continue living with their loss, and his death will remain part of the ongoing national conversation about gun violence and public safety.

Bottom line? Officer David Rose died doing his job — protecting his community from violence. His death represents both a personal tragedy for his family and colleagues and a broader failure of systems designed to prevent exactly this kind of incident. While officials offer prayers and condolences, the most meaningful way to honor Rose’s sacrifice would be implementing changes that prevent other families from experiencing similar losses. Until then, his death joins the growing list of lives lost to gun violence that continues to plague communities across America.