How to protect your money when paying online or in person

Every time you pull out your wallet or open a payment app, you’re making a choice that could either protect your money or put it at risk. With so many ways to pay for things these days — credit cards, debit cards, cash, checks, Venmo, Zelle, wire transfers — knowing which option keeps your money safest can save you from expensive mistakes and devastating scams.

The reality is that not all payment methods are created equal when it comes to protecting your hard-earned cash. Some offer strong safeguards that can get your money back if something goes wrong, while others are like sending cash to a stranger with no way to recover it if they disappear.

Credit cards offer the strongest protection

When it comes to purchase protection, credit cards are your best friend. If someone steals your credit card information and goes on a shopping spree, federal law limits your liability to just $50 — and most card companies don’t even charge you that.

Even better, credit cards offer dispute protection for purchases that go wrong. If you buy something online that never arrives, turns out to be fake, or is completely different from what was advertised, you can dispute the charge and often get your money back while the card company investigates.

This protection extends to recurring charges you didn’t authorize, subscription services that won’t let you cancel, and merchants who refuse to honor their return policies. Your credit card company essentially becomes your advocate in these situations, which is why scammers often try to convince you to use other payment methods.

Debit cards have limits you need to know

Debit cards offer some protection, but it’s not as strong as credit cards. If someone steals your debit card information, your liability depends on how quickly you report the fraud. Report it within two business days, and you’re only liable for up to $50. Wait longer than 60 days, and you could lose everything in your account.

The bigger problem with debit cards is that the money comes directly out of your bank account immediately. If a fraudulent charge goes through, your rent money could be tied up while the bank investigates, which can take weeks. With credit cards, fraudulent charges don’t affect your actual cash while disputes are being resolved.

For online purchases from unfamiliar sellers, stick with credit cards whenever possible. Save your debit card for ATM withdrawals and purchases from trusted merchants where you’re physically present.

Peer to peer payments are like sending cash

Apps like Zelle, Venmo, and Cash App are incredibly convenient for splitting dinner bills with friends or paying your cousin back for concert tickets. But using these services to buy things from strangers is like handing cash to someone you’ve never met — once it’s gone, it’s probably gone forever.

These services are designed for transactions between people who know and trust each other, not for purchasing goods and services. They don’t offer purchase protection, and getting your money back if a transaction goes wrong is nearly impossible.

If someone on social media or a marketplace is only accepting payment through these apps, that’s a red flag. Legitimate businesses typically accept credit cards or other payment methods that offer buyer protection.

Checks are old school but risky

Writing checks might feel safer than digital payments, but check fraud is alive and well. Criminals can steal checks from your mailbox, wash off the ink and rewrite them for larger amounts, or create fake checks using your account information.

When you must write a check, use permanent ink and fill in all the spaces so nothing can be added later. Never make checks out to “cash,” and always write out the dollar amount in words as well as numbers. Mail checks directly from the post office rather than leaving them in your mailbox with the flag up.

Better yet, set up electronic payments through your bank’s online system whenever possible. This eliminates the physical check that can be stolen and altered.

Wire transfers are for major purchases only

Wire transfers are like the nuclear option of payments — powerful for legitimate large transactions like buying a house, but devastating if used incorrectly. Once you send a wire transfer, it’s gone immediately with no way to reverse it.

Scammers love to request wire transfers because they know victims can’t get their money back. Never send wire transfers to people you don’t know personally, and be extremely suspicious of any urgent requests for wire transfers, even if they seem to come from people you trust.

If someone claims to be a family member in trouble and needs you to wire money immediately, hang up and call that person directly at a number you know is correct. This is a common scam that preys on people’s desire to help their loved ones.

Red flags that should stop you

Certain situations should immediately raise your guard and make you reconsider a purchase. If a seller only accepts payment methods with no buyer protection, that’s a warning sign. If they pressure you to pay immediately or claim the deal is only available for a limited time, walk away.

Be especially cautious of deals that seem too good to be true on social media, marketplace apps, or unfamiliar websites. Scammers often use attractive prices to lure victims into using payment methods that offer no recourse when things go wrong.

Always ask yourself: “If this turns out to be a scam, will I be able to get my money back?” If the answer is no, consider whether the purchase is worth the risk.

Building smart payment habits

The key to protecting your money is matching your payment method to the situation. Use credit cards for online purchases and unfamiliar merchants. Use debit cards for ATM withdrawals and trusted local businesses. Reserve peer-to-peer payments for people you actually know. Save wire transfers for major, verified transactions like real estate.

Set up alerts on all your accounts so you know immediately when charges are made. Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible to add extra security layers. Monitor your statements regularly instead of just assuming everything is correct.

When something goes wrong

If you do fall victim to a scam or fraudulent charge, act quickly. Contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the problem and start the dispute process. The sooner you report fraud, the better your chances of recovering your money.

Keep records of all communications with merchants, including emails, screenshots, and receipts. This documentation will be crucial if you need to dispute charges or file complaints with consumer protection agencies.

Your money your choice

Every payment decision is a choice between convenience and security. While it might be easier to send money through an app or write a quick check, taking a moment to consider the risks can save you from costly mistakes.

The payment method you choose says something about how much you trust the person or business you’re dealing with. If you wouldn’t hand them cash with no receipt, don’t use a payment method that offers similar risks.

Your choice of payment method is one of your strongest tools for protecting your money in an increasingly digital world. Credit cards offer the best protection for most purchases, while peer-to-peer payments and wire transfers should be reserved for people you trust completely. When in doubt, choose the payment method that gives you the most recourse if things go wrong, even if it’s slightly less convenient. A few extra seconds choosing a secure payment method can save you hours of frustration and potentially thousands of dollars if a transaction goes bad.