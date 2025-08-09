Rasheeda torches K. Michelle after ‘Got Bags’ diss track

The beef between K. Michelle and Rasheeda go way back to 2012

K. Michelle incited howling laughter from the audience when she sang an old diss track aimed at Rasheeda at The Factory performance venue in St. Louis.

The explosive laughs were in response to K. Michelle unearthing the song, “Rasheeda Got Bags,” that K. Michelle wrote and performed on an episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” symbolizing a very old beef the two have been waging for more than a dozen years.

K. Michelle unearths 13-year-old beef

The saucy singer first performed the song on Season 4 of LHHATL, and it aired way back in 2012. This was when K. Michelle was working with producer and fellow cast member Stevie J, who was also managing Rasheeda at the same time.

It is unclear why K. Michelle chose to sing that song 13 years later, in 2025, in Missouri.

K. Michelle cooks with ‘Rasheeda Got Bags’ song

The origins of the K. Michelle-Rasheeda beef

The initial beef between Rasheeda and K. Michelle emanated from Rasheeda publicly casting doubt on K. Michelle’s claims of domestic violence allegedly perpetrated by ex-boyfriend Memphitz, while both were on LHHATL. K. Michelle felt betrayed by Rasheeda and said she was taking sides with Memphitz, who was married to Toya Wright at the time that the beef erupted.

This misunderstanding turned into a thermal nuclear fallout with K. Michelle dropping the diss song about Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost, saying her career is over and that Frost was garbage. Recently as last year, Rasheeda returned to the subject of the beef and reiterated that she apologized to K. Michelle on LHHATL and thought they were good now.

Apparently that is not the case. After K. Michelle sang “Rasheeda Got Bags” again this past week, Rasheeda took the gloves off and took off after K. Michelle.

Rasheeda fires back at K. Michelle

Rasheed and Frost shared screenshots of her music’s streaming numbers and listeners. One showed the rapper pulling in an average of 4 million listeners, while K. Michelle allegedly sits at about half a million. Even when it comes to Rasheeda’s tracks she racking up 2 billion views on hits like ‘Marry Me.’

Fans take sides in the renewed beef

In the comments section on YouTube, many fans were tickled by K. Michelle’s return to yesteryear’s beef.

“K had time today,” while a second one said, “K. is a HOT MEZZ. I just her!” and a third user said, “I can’t breathe.”

One said that “Rasheeda is still good looking. So is K. Michelle. This isn’t even funny. What I want to see is peace between the two.”

On The Shade Room’s comments section, fans unleashed on Rasheeda, questioning the validity of Rasheeda’s streaming numbers and denigrating her music.