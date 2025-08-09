Rasheeda torches K. Michelle after ‘Got Bags’ diss track

K. Michelle incited howling laughter from the audience when she sang an old diss track aimed at Rasheeda at The Factory performance venue in St. Louis.
The explosive laughs were in response to K. Michelle unearthing the song, “Rasheeda Got Bags,” that K. Michelle wrote and performed on an episode of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta,” symbolizing a very old beef the two have been waging for more than a dozen years.
K. Michelle unearths 13-year-old beef
The saucy singer first performed the song on Season 4 of LHHATL, and it aired way back in 2012. This was when K. Michelle was working with producer and fellow cast member Stevie J, who was also managing Rasheeda at the same time.
It is unclear why K. Michelle chose to sing that song 13 years later, in 2025, in Missouri.
K. Michelle cooks with ‘Rasheeda Got Bags’ song
The origins of the K. Michelle-Rasheeda beef
The initial beef between Rasheeda and K. Michelle emanated from Rasheeda publicly casting doubt on K. Michelle’s claims of domestic violence allegedly perpetrated by ex-boyfriend Memphitz, while both were on LHHATL. K. Michelle felt betrayed by Rasheeda and said she was taking sides with Memphitz, who was married to Toya Wright at the time that the beef erupted.
This misunderstanding turned into a thermal nuclear fallout with K. Michelle dropping the diss song about Rasheeda and her husband, Kirk Frost, saying her career is over and that Frost was garbage. Recently as last year, Rasheeda returned to the subject of the beef and reiterated that she apologized to K. Michelle on LHHATL and thought they were good now.
Apparently that is not the case. After K. Michelle sang “Rasheeda Got Bags” again this past week, Rasheeda took the gloves off and took off after K. Michelle.
Rasheeda fires back at K. Michelle
Rasheed and Frost shared screenshots of her music’s streaming numbers and listeners. One showed the rapper pulling in an average of 4 million listeners, while K. Michelle allegedly sits at about half a million. Even when it comes to Rasheeda’s tracks she racking up 2 billion views on hits like ‘Marry Me.’
Fans take sides in the renewed beef
In the comments section on YouTube, many fans were tickled by K. Michelle’s return to yesteryear’s beef.
“K had time today,” while a second one said, “K. is a HOT MEZZ. I just her!” and a third user said, “I can’t breathe.”
One said that “Rasheeda is still good looking. So is K. Michelle. This isn’t even funny. What I want to see is peace between the two.”
On The Shade Room’s comments section, fans unleashed on Rasheeda, questioning the validity of Rasheeda’s streaming numbers and denigrating her music.
- “Y’all sleep on Rasheeda she definitely a Atlanta legend.”
- “Ion know, my family don’t be playing bubblegum at the functions but they do play VSOP.”
- “Rasheeda, if you’re not showing an apology for the way you treated K Michelle, WE DONT WANT TO SEE IT, HEAR IT, SMELL IT, NOTHINGGGGGGGGGGG.”
- “K Michelle has three number one albums.”
- “Who tf streaming Rasheed’s music 🤔 So y’all just be on here LYING still huh.”
- “Not trying to be funny but is it anybody that truly listen to Rasheeda?”