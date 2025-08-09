Rectovaginal fistula: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Medical condition creates uncomfortable symptoms when tunnel forms between vagina and rectum but surgery often provides effective solution

A rectovaginal fistula develops when an abnormal tunnel forms between the vagina and rectum inside a woman’s body. This opening allows waste material and gas to pass from the rectum into the vagina, creating uncomfortable and embarrassing symptoms that can significantly impact daily life.

The condition occurs when tissue between these two organs becomes damaged and dies, leaving behind a hole that connects them. The rectum normally holds waste material until the body eliminates it, but a rectovaginal fistula disrupts this natural process by creating an unintended pathway.

These fistulas can vary in size and shape, with some developing quickly over several days while others form gradually over years. The severity of symptoms often depends on the size and location of the opening between the organs.

Common symptoms require medical attention

Women with rectovaginal fistulas typically experience several distinct symptoms that signal the need for medical evaluation. The most common signs include foul smelling vaginal discharge and gas or waste material leaking from the vagina instead of following the normal elimination pathway.

Additional symptoms may include painful sexual intercourse, ongoing pelvic pain, and unusual bleeding from either the rectum or vagina. These symptoms can cause significant distress and social embarrassment, leading many women to avoid intimate relationships or social situations.

The condition rarely improves without medical treatment and may worsen over time if left untreated. Health care providers emphasize the importance of seeking medical attention when these symptoms appear, as early treatment typically leads to better outcomes.

Multiple factors can cause fistula development

Childbirth injuries represent the most common cause of rectovaginal fistulas, particularly when vaginal tears or surgical cuts during delivery heal improperly. The trauma from difficult deliveries can damage the thin wall of tissue separating the vagina and rectum.

Inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis can also lead to fistula formation by causing chronic inflammation that breaks down tissue barriers. Diverticulitis complications may create similar tissue damage that results in abnormal connections between organs.

Surgical procedures involving the abdomen or pelvis sometimes accidentally damage surrounding tissues or heal poorly, creating conditions that allow fistulas to develop. Cancer affecting the cervix or colon, along with radiation therapy treatments, can also weaken tissues enough to cause these openings.

Less common causes include infections of nearby glands, injuries during sexual activity, or foreign objects that damage internal tissues. Very rarely, some women are born with this condition as a birth defect.

Diagnosis involves multiple medical tests

Health care providers typically begin diagnosis with a thorough medical history and physical examination, including a pelvic exam to assess the affected area. They may recommend several specialized tests to confirm the presence of a rectovaginal fistula and determine its exact location and size.

Endoscopic procedures allow doctors to visually examine the inside of the vagina and rectum using small cameras. Sometimes examination under anesthesia provides better access for evaluation when the fistula is difficult to locate or assess.

Blood tests and urine analysis help identify any infections that may be contributing to the problem. Advanced imaging studies like MRI or CT scans create detailed pictures of the internal structures to map the extent of the condition and plan appropriate treatment.

Treatment options range from conservative to surgical

Small rectovaginal fistulas may respond to conservative treatment approaches that avoid surgery initially. These methods include antibiotics to treat infections, medications to manage underlying inflammatory conditions, and dietary changes to improve bowel function.

Most women ultimately require surgical repair to close the abnormal opening permanently. Surgeons can choose from several different techniques depending on the fistula’s size, location, and underlying cause. Some procedures use the patient’s own tissue while others employ specially designed materials to reconstruct the barrier between organs.

Complex or large fistulas may require temporary diversion of waste material away from the affected area while healing occurs. This involves creating a temporary opening in the abdomen that allows waste to collect in an external bag until the fistula repairs completely.

Recovery time varies but most women can return to normal activities within one to two weeks after surgery, though complete healing may take several months.