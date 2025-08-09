Shedeur Sanders outduels haters in NFL debut; LeBron speaks

The son of Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders was hailed throughout the sports world on Friday night

Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, has been engaging a fight on three different fronts: for a spot on the team, against the opposing team, and against his legion of haters who don’t believe he is good enough to play in the NFL.

Even though it was just the first preseason game, Sanders has made a powerful statement with his sterling performance. The son of NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders delivered what many believe was a good performance in his first NFL preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Shedeur Sanders shine in NFL debut

Sanders threw two touchdown passes in the first half and performed better than analysts and many of his detractors thought he would during a 30-10 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 8, in Charlotte.

After a rough start on the first three drives to start the game, Sanders settled in. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 103 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 113.9 passer rating in the first half. Sanders finished the game by completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and an impressive 106.8 passer rating.

Sanders’ performance hailed by NFL and NBA legends

After Friday night’s game, Sanders was the talk of the sports world, not just the NFL.

Sanders’ father, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, celebrated his son’s successful first preseason game in multiple posts on X.

“Yes Lawd! Yes @ShedeurSanders,” Deion posted on X after the first touchdown.

NBA superstar LeBron James, a fanatical football fan who grew up 30 minutes from Cleveland in Akron, also lauded Sanders’ performance.

“That young (man) looking good out there,” James penned on X. “Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high.”

Later on, James, who is an avid Ohio football fan and attended the Ohio State Buckeyes national championship win, added another post, “And I don’t wanna hear that “It’s only preseason” bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his (butt) about it! So give credit and grace lames.”

Coach Prime also posted a second thought after his son’s second touchdown throw, exclaiming “oh yeah what now!” and “God is so good!”

Shedeur Sanders remains humble

Despite his positive play and uplifting reviews from family, friends and fans, Shedeur Sanders remained optimistic but real in his first action on a pro football field.

“Thankful for the opportunity, I’m excited for it, I don’t feel like I took full advantage of the opportunity,” Sanders told Browns sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, according to Yahoo! Sports. “It’s something to work on, something to learn from.

Sanders also added that, “I don’t feel like I was sharp at all, honestly. I think I was OK today. Next opportunity I get, I have to build on this one.”