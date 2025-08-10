3 key storylines to watch in Dolphins preseason opener

The Miami Dolphins embark on their preseason journey Sunday afternoon when they travel to Chicago for their exhibition opener against the Bears. While preseason games often feel like glorified scrimmages, this particular matchup carries additional weight following Friday’s intense joint practice session that showcased defensive prowess and competitive fire from both organizations.

Miami enters the preseason with numerous questions surrounding their roster construction, strategic implementation, and player development. The three-game exhibition schedule provides crucial evaluation opportunities before final roster cuts determine the team’s regular season direction.

Sunday’s game against Chicago represents the first step in answering these pressing questions while offering fans their initial glimpse of how the Dolphins have evolved during the offseason. The competitive atmosphere established during joint practices suggests this exhibition might offer more intensity than typical preseason affairs.

1. Roster bubble players fight for survival

The most compelling storyline surrounding Miami’s preseason opener involves players competing for the final roster spots available before the regular season begins. Several position groups feature intense competition that will be decided through preseason performances and practice evaluations.

Special teams units often determine the fate of bubble players, as coaches value versatility and reliability in coverage situations. Sunday’s game provides these fringe roster candidates with their first opportunity to showcase their abilities against unfamiliar competition under game conditions.

Rookie players and veteran minimum contracts face the greatest pressure to demonstrate their value during the preseason. The Dolphins coaching staff will closely monitor how these players respond to game situations and whether they can contribute meaningfully to the team’s success.

Practice squad candidates also use preseason games to audition for other NFL organizations, knowing that strong performances can lead to opportunities elsewhere if they don’t make Miami’s final roster. This dynamic creates additional motivation for players to maximize their limited game opportunities.

2. Offensive system implementation under scrutiny

Miami’s offensive coordination receives its first public evaluation during Sunday’s preseason opener, offering insight into strategic changes implemented during the offseason. The coaching staff has worked extensively to refine their approach and incorporate new personnel into existing systems.

Quarterback development represents a crucial component of the offensive evaluation process, as backup players compete for roster positions behind established starters. The preseason provides these signal callers with opportunities to demonstrate their command of the offensive system.

New offensive line combinations will be tested against Chicago’s defensive front, revealing how well Miami has addressed concerns about pass protection and run blocking. These evaluations become particularly important given the physical nature of Friday’s joint practice sessions.

Skill position players must prove their ability to execute within the offensive framework while competing for limited roster spots. The preseason games allow coaches to assess which players best fit their strategic vision and provide the most versatility for game planning purposes.

3. Defensive depth chart clarification emerges

Friday’s joint practice session highlighted Miami’s defensive capabilities, but Sunday’s game will provide clearer insight into the depth chart hierarchy across all defensive positions. The coaching staff must determine which players offer the best combination of talent and reliability.

Secondary positions feature particularly intense competition as players vie for starting roles and backup opportunities. The preseason games allow defensive backs to demonstrate their coverage abilities and communication skills against different offensive schemes.

Pass rushing rotation decisions will become clearer as coaches evaluate which players can generate consistent pressure while maintaining gap discipline. The depth at these positions directly impacts Miami’s defensive flexibility during the regular season.

Linebacker competition intensifies during preseason action as players showcase their versatility in coverage and run support situations. The coaching staff must identify which players can handle multiple responsibilities within their defensive system.

Game logistics and viewing accessibility

Sunday’s 1 p.m. Eastern kickoff provides ideal timing for both teams to compete under favorable conditions while accommodating broadcast schedules. The afternoon start allows players to maintain normal preparation routines without early morning adjustments.

Television coverage spans multiple platforms to ensure widespread accessibility for fans wanting to follow Miami’s preseason progress. Local Miami viewers can access the game through CBS coverage, while national audiences tune in via NFL Network programming.

Streaming alternatives through Paramount Plus, NFL Plus, and Fubo expand viewing options for cord-cutting fans and those seeking flexible access to the broadcast. These multiple platforms reflect the growing demand for accessible sports content across different viewing preferences.

Strategic evaluation beyond the scoreboard

Preseason games provide coaches with evaluation opportunities that extend far beyond final scores or statistical achievements. The real value lies in assessing player development, system implementation, and competitive response under game conditions.

Miami’s coaching staff will focus on situational football execution, including red zone efficiency, third down conversions, and special teams performance. These specific situations often determine regular season success and require thorough preseason evaluation.

Player health management becomes crucial during exhibition games as coaches balance evaluation needs with injury prevention. The physical nature of Friday’s joint practice adds another layer of consideration for playing time decisions.

Building momentum toward regular season expectations

The Dolphins enter their preseason schedule with heightened expectations following offseason improvements and returning veteran leadership. These exhibition games serve as stepping stones toward achieving those elevated goals when meaningful games begin in September.

Chicago provides an ideal early test for Miami’s preparation and competitive readiness. The Bears bring their own evaluation needs and competitive intensity, creating an environment that should reveal important information about both organizations.

Sunday’s preseason opener marks the beginning of Miami’s final preparation phase before regular season competition begins. The insights gained from this exhibition schedule will directly influence roster construction and strategic implementation for the challenges ahead.

The combination of roster competition, system evaluation, and competitive preparation makes Sunday’s game against Chicago more meaningful than typical preseason affairs, offering genuine intrigue for dedicated fans following Miami’s development.