US Bad Bunny tourist shot dead in Puerto Rico slum

A young music fan’s dream trip to see Bad Bunny perform turned into an unthinkable tragedy when 25-year-old Kevin Mares of New York was fatally shot during a violent incident at Puerto Rico’s La Perla community early Sunday morning.

The devastating shooting occurred in the predawn hours at a local establishment called “Shelter for Mistreated Men” within the seaside neighborhood that has worked to overcome its troubled past. Mares had traveled to the Caribbean island with three friends specifically to attend one of Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated 30-show residency concerts, which have drawn massive crowds from across the mainland United States.

Innocent victim caught in crossfire

Homicide detective Sgt. Arnaldo Ruiz confirmed that Mares was an innocent bystander who became caught up in an argument between several individuals at the nightspot. According to police accounts, tensions escalated when one person produced a firearm and opened fire on the group, striking at least three people in the process.

The bullet struck Mares on the left side of his abdomen, causing severe internal injuries. Emergency responders rushed him to Puerto Rico’s largest public hospital, where medical staff fought to save his life. Despite their efforts, Mares succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Two other men, both residents of La Perla, sustained injuries during the same shooting incident and remain hospitalized. Their current conditions have not been disclosed by authorities.

Investigation yields few leads

Police investigators are working with limited information as they attempt to piece together the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. Detective Ruiz acknowledged the challenges facing the investigation, stating that authorities currently lack a description of the shooter and remain unclear about what initially sparked the fatal argument.

“We have very little information,” Ruiz admitted during a phone interview with reporters. The detective confirmed that Mares’ three traveling companions, all from New York, witnessed the horrific incident and have provided statements to investigators. However, their specific hometowns within New York state have not been released.

Community’s complex transformation

La Perla sits on the outskirts of Old San Juan’s historic tourist district, where hundreds of residents call the colorful oceanside community home. The neighborhood carries a complicated legacy, having once served as Puerto Rico’s primary heroin distribution hub and earning a reputation for dangerous criminal activity.

For years, law enforcement officers avoided patrolling the area, and warning signs at community entrances explicitly told visitors to stay away. The neighborhood’s fortunes began changing dramatically following a massive federal operation in 2011, when hundreds of agents conducted coordinated raids throughout the community.

The sweeping law enforcement action resulted in dozens of arrests, including the conviction of a prominent community leader on drug-related charges. This crackdown significantly reduced violence and criminal activity within La Perla’s narrow streets.

Tourism boost brings new challenges

The community experienced an unexpected tourism renaissance after Puerto Rican superstars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featured La Perla prominently in their global hit “Despacito.” The music video’s stunning visuals of the colorful hillside homes overlooking the Atlantic Ocean attracted visitors from around the world, transforming the once-forbidden area into a popular photo destination.

However, this increased foot traffic has occasionally led to friction between residents and tourists. In February 2023, three visitors required medical attention after being stabbed when they ignored warnings about filming within the community.

The most serious previous incident occurred in April 2024, when a 24-year-old tourist from Delaware was murdered and his body burned after he and a companion were attacked following an alleged drug purchase. Police reported that the victims had been warned against photographing the area but continued taking pictures anyway.

Island-wide violence concerns

The tragic death of Mares highlights ongoing public safety challenges across Puerto Rico, where violent crime remains a persistent concern. Statistics show the island of 3.2 million residents has recorded 277 homicides through August 2025, representing a decrease from the 325 killings reported during the same period last year.

Bad Bunny’s extended concert residency has brought significant economic benefits to Puerto Rico’s tourism industry, drawing thousands of visitors who contribute millions of dollars to local businesses. However, incidents like the shooting of Mares underscore the importance of visitor safety awareness, particularly in areas with complex social dynamics.

The investigation into Mares’ death continues as authorities work to identify and apprehend the shooter responsible for cutting short the young man’s life during what should have been a celebratory trip to see his favorite artist perform.