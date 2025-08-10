Bud Billiken kicks off 96th year with kids in focus

Nearly a century old, Bud Billiken continues to uplift and inspire young people

A South Side Celebration of Culture and Unity

The Bud Billiken Day Parade is a cultural anchor, a historic tradition, and a living love letter to Chicago’s South Side. On a hot, sunny Saturday, the 96th annual celebration took over Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, filling the historic boulevard with music, movement, and community pride. From the first drumbeat to the last cheer, the parade was a reminder of the power of unity, tradition, and the joy of preparing our youth for the year ahead.

What began in 1929 as the vision of Chicago Defender founder Robert Sengstacke Abbott has grown into the largest African American parade in the nation. Created to celebrate Black children, inspire their dreams, and encourage educational achievement, the Bud Billiken Parade has marched through decades of change, five generations strong. Each year, it serves as both a send-off to summer and a rallying cry for back-to-school readiness, blending pageantry with purpose.

The Mission Lives On

The Chicago Defender Charities, the organization behind the event, continues to carry that mission forward. President and CEO Myiti Sengstacke Rice, who is part of the legendary family that founded and sustained the tradition reflected on the moment with a smile.

“We are so blessed to have another year, 5 generations later, and we are supporting our youth and getting them ready for back-to-school,” Rice said. When asked about her favorite memory, she didn’t hesitate: “The community coming out every year, the smell of the barbecue — everything.”

That community spirit was on full display. Families lined the sidewalks with folding chairs, coolers, and umbrellas to shield them from the August sun. Children’s faces lit up as they received free backpacks and school supplies from community organizations and corporate sponsors. Floats adorned with vibrant colors rolled down King Drive, while drill teams, marching bands, and dance troupes moved in sync to the rhythm of live drums and brass. The energy was contagious. The strength and joy of the Black community in Chicago was on full display.

Vendors lined the street corners, filling the air with the scent of barbecue ribs and jerk chicken. The smell blended with the sound of music, laughter, and cheers from the crowd as each group passed by. For many, the parade is as much about the gathering as it is about the spectacle, a time for family reunions, catching up with neighbors, and introducing the next generation to a legacy that has shaped Chicago’s cultural landscape.

A Platform for Representation

The Bud Billiken Parade has also been a stage for representation and visibility. Over the years, it has featured appearances from political leaders, activists, and celebrities, all showing support for education and community empowerment. Before this year’s parade, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attended the traditional Bud Billiken breakfast, where he delivered a message of encouragement and pride, stopping short of anything hyper-political in these trying times, instead keeping the focus squarely on the children.

“This is the time we need you, everybody have a great, happy Bud Billiken Day Parade. Have a great day and especially let’s cheer our kids on. Thank you all very much. Today is all about our children and making sure they know we support them. We love them, we believe in them, and we’ll do everything we can to build the world that they deserve.” said Pritzker

As the sun beamed down on King Drive, the joy was undeniable. Performers danced under the weight of feathered headdresses, baton twirlers spun with precision, and high-stepping marching bands sent waves of energy through the crowd. Elders sat back in their lawn chairs, soaking in a scene they had witnessed for decades, while newcomers experienced it for the first time.

For Chicago, the Bud Billiken Parade is a living connection between past and present, carrying forward the legacy of Black excellence, resilience, and unity. It is history in motion, moving down King Drive with the same determination that inspired its founding nearly a century ago.

The Road to 100 Years

As the last float rolled past and families began packing up their chairs, the impact lingered. Backpacks were filled, children’s spirits were lifted, and a community once again stood together to send its youth into a new school year with pride, encouragement, and love. The Bud Billiken had a great 96th year and continues to be the longest-running parade of its kind. With its legacy firmly intact, it’s now on the road to 100 years and the excitement is already building.