How Feather manifested her debut on Lollapalooza’s stage

Rising Chicago artist achieves bucket list goal with DCASE support and Trae tha Truth collaboration

Feather’s journey to performing at Lollapalooza is a testament to the power of manifestation and Chicago’s vibrant music ecosystem. The rising artist, who put performing at the iconic festival on his bucket list back in December, watched her dream become reality through the Chicago Made initiative and the support of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

Her performance at Lollapalooza marked not just a personal milestone, but a showcase of Chicago’s homegrown talent on one of the world’s biggest festival stages. With connections to established artists like Jeremih and collaborations with Tray Songz , Feather represents the next generation of Chicago artists ready to take their place on the global stage.

Back in December, you set a goal to perform at Lollapalooza. How does it feel to see that manifestation come true?

First off, I gotta tell you—back in December, it was one of my goals to perform at Lollapalooza. I put that on my bucket list. I didn’t know how it was gonna happen, when it was gonna happen, but I was like, “Lollapalooza 2025.” And by the grace of God, He made it happen. I got the email and I was like, “This is it.” And it happened, so I’m just so excited. This was everything I thought was possible.

How has DCASE been instrumental in helping artists like yourself be seen and heard?

DCASE has been incredible. They are giving new artists a platform to be able to showcase their talent here in Chicago. If you’re from Chicago, that’s the best place to start. You’re in front of hundreds of people, and I’m just so blessed by them because they put me on the stage and they just do a great job.

What makes the Chicago Made initiative so important to the city’s future?

It makes it so important because we’re finally being able to give the spotlight to upcoming artists that don’t have a huge name yet. Chicago, I think, has so much talent out here and we need the spotlight. Everybody can dance, sing, do something. We breathe greatness, so I believe it’s just a great thing. It’s so important for the culture of Chicago to keep this going because all the talent is needed.

You premiered a song you did with ray Songz . Talk about how that collaboration came about.

Right, so basically, I wrote that song and produced it about three years ago. We wrote it, but we never really did anything with it—it was just a song we threw in the archives and never really thought about it again. Then we pulled it up and we were like, “We need to mess with this one.” We got our couple homies with us—my best friends, DJ Thank You Teddy, he’s a DJ from Chicago, and Keddo Christ. They helped us finish the record because it wasn’t done yet.

One day I went over to Jeremih’s house, and we were just working on music. Jeremih is my brother—he took me under his wing when I was young, like nine years old. He’s been very instrumental in my career. I went on tour with him, went all over the world. I got a song with him called “Deep In” on his last album. We did a couple projects together already.

Tray Songz heard it and was like, “Pull it up, pull it up.” So then Tray hopped on it and the rest is history.

Talk about that feeling when you first hit the stage to perform at Lollapalooza.

First, when I saw that crowd, I was just already exhilarated. I just couldn’t believe it—I kept waiting and waiting. And when I got out there, the love that they gave me, the support they showed me, it was just so exciting. I ended up crying after it. I got off the stage and I just couldn’t take it because that was like my first time having a crowd like that. It was beautiful. I will never forget that.

How can people find you?

You can follow me on my socials—I Am Feather, I Am Feather on all platforms.

Feather’s story embodies the essence of Chicago’s music scene: raw talent, community support, and the determination to turn dreams into reality. Through the Chicago Made initiative and his own relentless pursuit of his goals, she’s proven that with vision, hard work, and the right support system, even the biggest dreams can come true. Her emotional reaction to performing at Lollapalooza reminds us that behind every successful artist is someone who once dared to dream big and had the courage to pursue those dreams.