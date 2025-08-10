JID balances skill and soul on ‘God Does Like Ugly’

From bold features to self-produced gems, JID delivers a cohesive, confident project worth the wait.

A masterclass in balance and authenticity

JID is one of the most talented emcees out today, not simply for his lyrical gymnastics, but for his ability to inject lived experience into every twisted, flipped, and reimagined word. His delivery is technical without being mechanical, personal without being self-indulgent. God Does Like Ugly is a masterclass in how to push lyrical boundaries while staying grounded in authentic storytelling. It captures JID in full form, producing, arranging, rapping, and curating a sound that feels both classic and futuristic.

From the very start, the album sets a tone that’s bold and unpredictable. Westside Gunn, the ever-provocative Fly God, opens with the off-the-wall proclamation, “My b—ch is ugly.” It’s not entirely clear what he means, but it’s the type of line that makes you lean in. It’s audacious, brash, and oddly magnetic, the perfect way to kick off a project titled God Does Like Ugly.

JID the producer: shaping his own sound

What often goes unnoticed is just how much of his own music JID produces. He’s behind the boards shaping the entire sonic landscape. This becomes obvious on “Community,” a self-produced gem featuring Pusha T and Malice of Clipse. The track’s stripped-down, laid-back beat creates a stark backdrop for razor-sharp verses. JID slices through with his own biting commentary before passing the mic to Pusha T and Malice, who continue their recent streak of lyrical dominance. It’s a cross-generational meeting of rap purists, and it works flawlessly.

Another highlight, “VCR” featuring Vince Staples, underscores JID’s Atlanta roots while cementing his individuality. He channels the storytelling tradition of Southern greats like Killer Mike and André 3000 but makes it clear he stands on his own merits. The verse where he spits:

“Everywhere I go, I’m good ’cause I know the codes, huh

I open up my soul and then it opened doors

I ain’t killin’ s–t ’cause of Cole, it’s ’cause I’m cold”

It’s clever wordplay and a statement of self-reliance and artistic integrity.

“Sk8” featuring Ciara and EARTHGANG takes a more playful turn, paying homage to Atlanta’s roller rink culture. The track blends nostalgia with bounce, recalling youthful nights at the rink while showcasing the chemistry between all three artists. Ciara’s smooth hook and EARTHGANG’s charisma mesh effortlessly with JID’s verses.

Then there’s “No Boo” with Jessie Reyez, where JID dips into Spanish, expanding his linguistic palette without feeling forced. The track is sultry yet playful, with Reyez delivering one of the most dynamic features on the album. It’s another testament to JID’s versatility he’s unafraid to step into new territory while still maintaining the core of his sound.

The sequencing of God Does Like Ugly deserves mention. It’s an album that moves with intent, each track feeding into the next without filler. Even interludes and shorter cuts have purpose, creating a cohesive arc from start to finish. JID’s ability to balance bangers with more introspective cuts keeps the listener engaged for the full ride.

The duality of the emcee

Lyrically, JID remains unmatched in his attention to detail. He threads complex rhyme schemes with emotional weight, touching on ambition, survival, and personal growth. While some tracks hit with pure bravado, others peel back layers, revealing the man behind the mic. It’s this duality, the battle-ready wordsmith and the reflective storyteller that makes God Does Like Ugly resonate.

Musically, the production is both varied and unified. You’ll find trap elements, jazz flourishes, and soulful samples coexisting in the same space. This diversity ensures the album never stagnates, even at nearly an hour in length.

In a year that has already given rap some remarkable moments, God Does Like Ugly stands as one of 2025’s strongest offerings. It’s proving that technical mastery and emotional depth don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Standout Tracks:

WRK

Community

VCR

No Boo

On McAfee

Rating: 8/10