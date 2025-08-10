Joy Taylor opens up about her firing from Fox Sports

“Speak” host Joy Taylor is setting the record straight about her exit from the network — and shutting down the rumors.

Former Fox Sports analyst’s near-decade run at Fox came to a sudden stop when her contract wasn’t renewed just four months after a high-profile sexual misconduct lawsuit she was caught up in made headlines.

But according to Joy, the two events aren’t connected. She says of her departure “I will say that that situation and that suit had nothing to do with the changes that happened at FS1 with the lawsuit.”

Hairstylist Noushin Faraji dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Fox Sports in January — and Joy Taylor was named in the mix.

The suit accuses Taylor of taking personal and professional shots at Faraji, then brushing her off with a cold “get over it” after she reported alleged sexual harassment by top exec Charlie Dixon.

“Speak,” co-hosted by, Joy, Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce, was cancelled alongside other programming on the network, FS1 morning shows “Breakfast Ball” and “The Facility,” also created during Dixon’s tenure.

During a recent appearance on Billy Bush’s podcast “Hot Mic”, Joy says, “You know, as far as everything that happened, that’s the business. Nothing is forever, as all these cliches, but that is what it is. You know, (I’m) grateful, I had nine years on a network and the next chapter will be equally as exciting.”

Yahoo! News reports, “‘Speak’ is among three FS1 programs that were canceled because of a struggle to cultivate a large audience. As a consequence of low ratings, the shows were canceled and Taylor will no longer be with the network.”