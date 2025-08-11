BBM: Arrington Foster reveals the business of Hollywood

The actor opens up about season 6 of The Family Business and his evolution from performer to entrepreneur and mentor

Arrington Foster has transformed from a Maryland theater kid with big dreams into a multifaceted force in entertainment. Best known as Rio Duncan in BET’s hit series The Family Business, which enters its sixth season this fall, Foster has expanded his identity beyond acting to embrace entrepreneurship and mentorship. The Texas Christian University graduate now uses his platform to inspire the next generation of Black creatives while building a business empire rooted in authenticity and purpose.

For Black Business Month, Foster discusses his journey from small town Maryland to Hollywood success and shares insights on building a sustainable career in entertainment.

Congratulations on season 6 of The Family Business. How does it feel to see the series continue to grow when so many shows get cut short?

It’s very huge and such a blessing. I’m so grateful. Starting this thing in season one, I knew we had something special. But to have the people really rally behind this show means the world to me. It’s my first series regular role, my first TV show. So I’m just super grateful to be on this amazing show that I love.

How did you begin to approach your career as a business and what sparked that mindset shift?

As an actor we are our own business. My brand is my business and you have to treat it as such. Growing up as an actor, they don’t teach you a lot about the business side. I had to learn that later in life, especially when bigger projects started to come. Making sure I had my headshot, my resume, my reel, all of that is part of my business. Finding the right team is part of my business. It’s still new and fresh but I’m excited for the future. Acting is just a part of me but I’m so excited to develop other projects in the future.

What are the key elements every creative should focus on to build a lasting brand?

Making sure that you’re always ahead of what’s going on with yourself. Making sure everything is up to date and that you have the right team. Finding the right team is arguably one of the hardest parts because it takes a whole village to do this business. I’m just one part of this machine. Making sure that you find the right agent, the right publicist, the right manager. Making sure you’re always in class, sharpening your tools and networking. It’s all about relationships and making those genuine connections. That’s what’s helped me along the way.

You mentioned networking with purpose. What does that look like in practice for someone trying to break into entertainment?

I tell younger actors all the time that networking isn’t all about “here’s my headshot, here’s my resume.” A lot of times directors, if they’re at an event, they’re off the clock. They just want to get to know you. Authenticity is so important.

I’ll share a little story about The Family Business. I was just at the right place at the right time. I met the director and we just had a conversation. He really liked my spirit and personality. It was just a few minutes of conversation. Months later he remembered me, remembered my personality and my heart, and said “Hey, I have a project that I think you’d be good for. I want you to come audition.” That ended up being Trey Haley, who’s the director of The Family Business. I always tell people when you go in as your authentic self, that’s what’s going to set you apart from everyone else.

Many people limit themselves to one lane. How did you expand your identity from actor to entrepreneur and mentor?

It came naturally. I’ve been so laser focused as a little theater kid who just wanted to be famous and win awards. But as I really delved into the hard struggles of the industry, being in LA for a long time and now in Atlanta, I learned that my voice is so powerful. What I do as a storyteller is inspirational and everybody has a story.

Sometimes you don’t see yourself on television. When I started to realize that my character Rio Duncan was showing representation for multiple communities, I felt like I had a responsibility. This is bigger than me. I just want to be able to help some young brown or Black kid, maybe some queer kid who looked up at the screen and didn’t see themselves and felt like “I’m in a small city, I can’t do this.” It fuels me when I know that I can be a voice to people. Motivational speaking and being a mentor just came naturally to me.

What strategies do you use to remain relevant in this cutthroat industry?

Social media is a catch 22. I encourage young people to let it be a tool. Use it, don’t let it use you. We can get so caught up in comparing ourselves to other people. When you’re on a highway, you’ll crash if you look at someone in another lane. You got to stay in your lane and focus on your path.

Put out content that means something to you and have integrity. I always want to move with integrity and authenticity because that’s what’s going to be real. I’m from the DMV area, a straight shooter, direct and to the point. I like to give people the real, because a lot of times people think about the glitz and glam but they don’t know all the struggles, the blood, sweat and tears that go into this business. Always show up for yourself, be professional and be a man or woman of your word.

What’s your vision for empowering more Black creatives through entrepreneurship and mentorship?

I’m working on a nonprofit that I hope will reach people. I want to continue to speak all over the country, hopefully all over the world. I want to continue to inspire with more storytelling, more shows, more movies and make sure my voice is being heard on social media. I would love to take on some mentees as well and show them how I did it.

For people seeing this for the first time, how can they follow you and what should they expect from you?

You can follow me on Instagram and Twitter @arringtonfoster. I’m also on Cameo if you want a shout out or happy birthday or anniversary for your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, everybody. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure you are tuned in to The Family Business. Seasons one through four are on Netflix. But if you have BET Plus, you get all five seasons. Season six will drop in the fall. I also have another project on Lifetime, A Very Merry Beauty Salon starring Tia Mowry and myself and Donnell Turner. Make sure you check that out on Prime. Just stay tuned. We got stuff cooking that I can’t really talk about yet.