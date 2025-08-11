BGE warns 10 ways to avoid massive power outages tonight

Baltimore Gas & Electric customers across the region received an urgent warning today to begin conserving electricity immediately following an unexpected substation failure that could trigger widespread power outages throughout the evening hours.

The utility company issued the emergency conservation request after a critical substation experienced an unplanned disconnection from BGE’s electrical grid system. The equipment failure occurred at infrastructure connected to the Brandon Shores Power Plant located in Curtis Bay, according to information released by the Maryland Freedom Caucus.

BGE officials are collaborating closely with the power plant’s ownership team to implement safe and efficient repair procedures. However, the timeline for restoration remains uncertain as crews work to assess the full extent of the damage and determine appropriate solutions.

Regional power grid under scrutiny

PJM Interconnection, which operates as the primary power grid coordinator for the broader regional area, has launched an immediate investigation to evaluate whether sufficient electricity reserves exist to meet current demand levels across their service territory.

The power grid operator plays a crucial role in maintaining electrical stability across multiple states, making their assessment vital for determining the severity of the current situation. Their analysis will help BGE officials understand whether rolling blackouts or other emergency measures may become necessary to prevent complete system failures.

Outages may be unavoidable despite efforts

Despite ongoing conservation efforts and repair work, BGE acknowledged that temporary power interruptions could still occur regardless of customer cooperation. The utility company committed to providing advance notification whenever possible if planned outages become necessary to protect the broader electrical infrastructure.

Officials emphasized their appreciation for customer patience and understanding during this challenging period, recognizing the inconvenience that power conservation measures create for residential and business customers throughout the service area.

5 essential power outage preparation steps

BGE provided comprehensive guidance for customers to prepare their homes and families for potential electrical service interruptions:

1. Stock emergency food and water supplies Maintain adequate bottled water reserves and easily prepared non-perishable food items that don’t require cooking or refrigeration during extended outage periods.

2. Charge all electronic devices immediately Ensure cell phones, laptop computers, tablets, electric vehicles, and other essential electronic equipment reach full battery capacity before potential service disruptions begin.

3. Gather lighting and battery supplies Locate flashlights and verify adequate battery supplies for emergency lighting needs. Consider placing these items in easily accessible locations throughout the home.

4. Plan for medical needs Develop backup strategies for prescription medications requiring refrigeration and medical equipment dependent on electrical power. Contact healthcare providers if alternative arrangements become necessary.

5. Identify cooling alternatives Prepare battery-powered or hand-held fans for indoor air circulation if air conditioning systems lose power during warm weather conditions.

10 immediate energy conservation methods

BGE outlined specific actions customers can take right now to reduce electrical demand and help prevent system-wide failures:

1. Adjust thermostat settings Monitor and modify heating or cooling system temperatures to reduce energy consumption while maintaining reasonable comfort levels.

2. Maximize fan usage Utilize ceiling fans and portable standing fans instead of air conditioning systems to circulate air and create cooling effects with lower energy requirements.

3. Block sunlight exposure Close window blinds, shades, and curtains to prevent solar heating that forces cooling systems to work harder during daylight hours.

4. Postpone major appliance usage Delay operating washing machines, clothes dryers, conventional ovens, stovetops, and dishwashers until after the conservation period ends.

5. Eliminate non-essential devices Power down televisions, gaming systems, computers, and other electronic devices not required for safety or essential communication purposes.

6. Reduce lighting needs Turn off unnecessary lights throughout homes and businesses, utilizing natural daylight whenever possible for daily activities.

7. Avoid hot water usage Minimize hot water consumption for bathing, cleaning, and other activities that require water heater operation during peak demand periods.

8. Unplug idle electronics Disconnect chargers, small appliances, and electronic devices that consume standby power even when not actively in use.

9. Limit elevator usage Use stairs instead of elevators in multi-story buildings to reduce electrical demand from motor-operated transportation systems.

10. Coordinate neighborhood efforts Encourage family members, neighbors, and local businesses to participate in conservation efforts to maximize community-wide energy savings.

Plant operations under investigation

The Brandon Shores Power Plant serves as a significant electricity generation facility for the Baltimore metropolitan area, making any operational disruptions particularly concerning for regional power stability. Plant officials are working around the clock to identify the root cause of the substation disconnection and implement necessary repairs.

Engineers are conducting detailed assessments of electrical equipment, safety systems, and grid connection infrastructure to ensure reliable restoration of full operational capacity. The investigation process requires careful attention to safety protocols while maintaining urgency for repair completion.

Community response expected to be critical

BGE emphasized that customer participation in conservation efforts could prove decisive in preventing more severe outage scenarios across their service territory. The utility company’s request affects hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers who depend on reliable electrical service for daily operations.

Local emergency management officials are monitoring the situation closely and preparing contingency plans if widespread outages become unavoidable despite conservation efforts and repair progress.