Clerk who defied gay marriage makes Supreme Court bid

Ten years after the Supreme Court guaranteed marriage equality nationwide, the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges decision faces its most direct challenge yet from an unlikely source: Kim Davis, the former Kentucky county clerk who became a lightning rod for religious liberty debates.

Davis has filed a petition asking the nation’s highest court to completely overturn its 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage across America. Her request marks the first time since Obergefell that the justices are being asked to reconsider the constitutional foundation of marriage equality itself.

The timing isn’t coincidental. Davis spent six days in jail nearly a decade ago for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, citing her Christian beliefs. Now facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees from the resulting lawsuit, she’s using her case as a vehicle to challenge the entire legal framework that made her defiance unlawful.

A constitutional challenge with high stakes

Davis’s attorney, Matthew Staver from Liberty Counsel, argues in the petition that Obergefell was fundamentally flawed from the start. The filing describes the decision as having no constitutional basis and claims it has created impossible situations for religious Americans trying to live according to their faith.

The petition specifically targets the legal doctrine of substantive due process, which the Obergefell court used to find marriage equality within the Constitution’s guarantee of due process. Davis’s legal team argues this approach lacks textual support and has led to what they call ruinous consequences for religious liberty.

If successful, the challenge would return marriage laws to individual states, many of which still lack legislation protecting same-sex unions. However, the petition suggests that existing same-sex marriages performed since 2015 would remain valid through a grandfathering provision.

Expert skepticism about prospects

Legal scholars express significant doubt about Davis’s chances of success, despite the Supreme Court’s conservative majority. Daniel Urman, a law professor at Northeastern University, believes the court is unlikely to take up the case, much less overturn marriage equality.

The political landscape has shifted dramatically since 2015. Public support for same-sex marriage remains strong, with recent polling showing 69 percent of Americans backing marriage equality. Even among conservatives, the issue has become less contentious as same-sex marriage has become woven into the fabric of American society.

Chief Justice John Roberts, known for his concern about the court’s institutional legitimacy, would likely resist such a dramatic reversal that could spark massive public backlash. Legal experts predict that at most, only Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito would seriously consider overturning Obergefell entirely.

The wrong vehicle for a constitutional challenge

University of Massachusetts professor Paul Collins points out a fundamental problem with Davis’s approach. While she wants to use her case to challenge marriage equality broadly, the core legal issue actually centers on whether she should pay damages for violating a couple’s constitutional rights.

This disconnect makes Davis’s petition a poor vehicle for the sweeping constitutional challenge her supporters desire. The case focuses more on Davis’s specific actions as a government official than on the broader question of marriage rights under the Constitution.

Lower courts have consistently rejected Davis’s arguments. A federal appeals court panel dismissed her First Amendment claims earlier this year, ruling that she’s being held liable for state action rather than personal religious expression. The Supreme Court also declined to hear an earlier appeal from Davis in 2020.

A broader movement continues

Even if Davis’s current petition fails, it represents part of a larger strategy by conservative legal organizations to chip away at LGBTQ+ rights. Liberty Counsel and similar groups have filed numerous challenges to various aspects of marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections.

Justice Thomas has explicitly called for reconsidering Obergefell, along with other privacy-related precedents, in his opinion accompanying the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. This signal has emboldened activists who believe the current conservative court majority might be willing to revisit established rights.

However, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani notes that even if the court were to hear Davis’s case, it might decide on narrow grounds that provide religious accommodations for government officials without invalidating marriage equality entirely.

What comes next

The Supreme Court will likely decide whether to hear Davis’s case in the coming months, though it has given no indication of its thinking. The justices typically announce their decisions about which cases to accept during their regular conferences.

For Davis personally, the petition represents a last-ditch effort to avoid substantial financial consequences from her controversial stand. She continues to frame her actions as an attempt to balance official duties with religious convictions, despite legal rulings that government officials cannot use faith to deny constitutional rights to others.

The case also serves as a test of how far the current Supreme Court is willing to go in revisiting established precedents. While the justices have shown willingness to overturn past decisions, as demonstrated in Dobbs, marriage equality may prove to be a bridge too far given its widespread acceptance and integration into American life.

As the legal community watches for the court’s decision, Davis’s challenge serves as a reminder that even settled constitutional questions can face renewed scrutiny when determined advocates find sympathetic ears among the justices.