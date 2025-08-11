Controllerise: the ultimate vibe session for creatives

Monday night experience transforms producer open mic into Atlanta’s hottest creative community hub

If you’ve ever felt the need for a fresh, immersive experience that transcends the average nightlife scene, Controllerise is where you need to be every Monday night. Born from the creative minds of two trailblazing producers, Stolen Drums and Black Cubes, this event has evolved from an open mic for producers into a multifaceted cultural hub where creativity flows freely, and community thrives. From the moment you step into the Monday Night Tap Room in West Midtown, you’ll realize that this isn’t just another event—it’s an experience that challenges the conventional and invites you to dive deep into a world of music, art, and connection.

The evolution of Controllerise

What started as an open aux or “producer open mic” quickly gained traction as one of the most unique gatherings in Atlanta, attracting up to 600 people on any given Monday night. The vision was simple: create a space where producers could showcase their beats, experiment with new sounds, and interact with other creatives. But what Controllerise became is something far bigger. It’s now a full-fledged “vibe night” that draws in a diverse crowd from all walks of life. The event has evolved into a community-based celebration of artistic expression, featuring some of the most amazing underground producers, DJs, and creatives in the city.

Christina, who later joined the team, highlights the collaborative nature of the event. “It’s a place where people can come together, feel welcomed, and be inspired,” she says. “It’s the kind of place where you can meet someone new or learn something that will fuel you for the rest of the week.”

A choose-your-own-adventure experience

One of the most compelling aspects of Controllerise is the multi-sensory experience that attendees get to immerse themselves in. While the backbone of the event remains music, it’s the integration of other elements that makes it feel like you’re stepping into an alternate reality, where creativity reigns supreme.

The Music: The core of the experience revolves around carefully curated beats that stretch far beyond what you typically hear on the radio. Stolen Drums, Black Cubes, and Empress Raw take the stage (or should we say, the couch) to create a unique soundscape that fits the vibe perfectly.

Visuals: The event features projections of movies, anime, or whatever feels right in the moment. This isn’t your average party with a strobe light show; here, you’re watching something that resonates with the atmosphere, whether it’s a nostalgic childhood flick or the latest cinematic masterpiece.

Interactive Fun: Attendees are encouraged to engage with multiple activities—from coloring tables for creative release to board games like Spades and Uno for some laid-back socializing. If you’re feeling competitive, there are also six televisions full of games ready to go. The atmosphere is one where you can take your experience into your own hands, and with the headphones on, you choose whether to vibe with the music or dive into the visuals of your choosing.

A community-centric vibe

While the activities and music are integral to the event, the underlying essence of Controllerise is the community that’s been carefully nurtured since its inception. Christina and the rest of the team emphasize the importance of building lasting relationships and creating an environment where creatives can support one another—whether they’re producers, performers, or newcomers just looking to vibe.

“There’s something for everybody here,” Christina notes. “We cater to all creatives and walks of life. It’s about finding that balance between being a beat connoisseur or someone who just wants to enjoy the energy and meet new people. No one is left out.”

This community-first mentality is what fuels the event’s growth. Whether you’re there to showcase your talent or simply to get inspired, the atmosphere remains safe, welcoming, and above all, organic.

Technology meets creativity

While Controllerise is all about the human connection, it doesn’t shy away from embracing technology. The event has a robust streaming presence, offering a YouTube channel where attendees can catch up on past performances. There’s also a focus on tech, with cameras recording the experience and the possibility of incorporating AI tools into future productions.

It’s clear that while Controllerise isn’t heavily reliant on tech for music production, the team recognizes its potential to enhance the overall experience. “AI could be a tool in the future,” says Christina, “but for now, we focus on what’s in front of us and making the event authentic and true to its roots.”

Tips for creatives

For those looking to take a page from the Controllerise playbook, Christina offers a few nuggets of wisdom that extend beyond the confines of the event itself:

Collaboration is key: “It takes one dream, but it also takes a team to make it happen,” Christina advises. Working together is what makes projects like Controllerise thrive.

Consistency matters: The weekly nature of the event helps build community and ensures that there’s always something for people to look forward to.

Walk away if needed: Creatives need to understand that not every connection is worth holding onto. Self-care and maintaining meaningful relationships is just as important as collaboration.

Conclusion: A night like no other

Whether you’re an established producer, a casual listener, or simply someone in need of creative inspiration, Controllerise is the place where all paths converge. It’s a space that caters to the artist and the audience, ensuring that everyone leaves feeling a little more inspired, a little more connected, and ready to tackle whatever challenges lie ahead in their creative journey.

If you’re in Atlanta and looking for a space to vibe, make lasting connections, or simply experience something different, make sure you check out Controllerise at the Monday Night Tap Room. You won’t be disappointed.