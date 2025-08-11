Farmers’ Almanac predicts harsh winter for 7 regions – 2025

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its highly anticipated winter forecast for 2025-2026, and residents across seven major regions should prepare for what meteorologists are calling a return to “old-fashioned winter” conditions. The 209th edition of the trusted weather guide predicts a season defined by “Chill, Snow, Repeat” patterns that could begin earlier than usual and extend well into spring.

Editor Sandi Duncan explains that while this winter may not deliver the record-breaking brutality of 2024-2025, most of the country should expect consistently cold temperatures with cyclical snow events. The forecast suggests a classic winter pattern where temperatures drop, snow falls, brief warming periods occur, then the cycle repeats throughout the season.

1. Northeast faces active storm season with January deep freeze

The Northeast region, encompassing New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and all New England states, appears destined for particularly harsh conditions. A significant cold snap is expected between January 8-15, with New England bearing the worst of the frigid temperatures alongside the Northern Plains.

Mid-January will bring heavy snowstorms to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and southern New York, followed by another round of severe weather between February 8-11. Northern New England should prepare for heavy snow accumulation during this period, accompanied by dangerously cold temperatures.

March will offer brief relief with milder temperatures early in the month, but cold, gusty winds will return by mid-March. Winter’s grip may extend into April, particularly affecting New England, the Great Lakes, and northern Plains regions.

2. Great Lakes region bracing for big freeze and major storms

The Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Great Lakes states including Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio will ring in the New Year with chilly, breezy conditions. Northern Michigan and Wisconsin residents should expect snow on New Year’s Day itself.

A significant cold wave will sweep down from the north, particularly impacting Indiana and northern Michigan. The region’s most challenging period arrives February 8-11 with a major snowstorm forecast for the Great Lakes area. As snow conditions improve, frigid temperatures will settle in while snow systems move toward Kentucky and Ohio.

March begins with widespread snow across most of the region, concluding with brisk, windy conditions and additional northern snow accumulation.

3. Northwest mountains celebrate impressive snowfall totals

Ski enthusiasts in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington have reason to celebrate, as the Pacific Northwest faces overall chilly and wet winter conditions. Mountain regions are preparing for impressive snowfall totals that will significantly boost snowpack levels for winter sports.

Mid-February and March will bring particularly wet conditions to coastal Washington, with frequent rainstorms expected along the coastline. The sustained moisture will prove beneficial for ski resorts and water reserves throughout the region.

4. North Central states embrace classic winter wonderland

Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming are forecast for what the Almanac describes as a “classic winter wonderland.” This translates to very cold and snowy conditions throughout the season.

Mid-February will deliver snowstorms to Kansas and Nebraska, while mid-March brings similar conditions to the Central Plains. Easter weekend may surprise residents with light snow in the Dakotas and Minnesota, though Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri will experience chilly but clear conditions during the holiday.

5. Southeast encounters mild but wet winter patterns

Southern states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia will experience average temperatures paired with consistently wet conditions throughout winter.

The second week of January brings very cold temperatures with possible wintry precipitation to mountainous areas of West Virginia and Virginia. February proves particularly wet from the 16th through 20th, followed by mild but unsettled conditions as the month concludes.

6. South Central region prepares for icy conditions and snow

Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas should prepare for cold and wet winter conditions. While heavy snow accumulation remains unlikely, northern areas within this region may experience icy rain and freezing conditions requiring preparation with deicers and appropriate footwear.

Northern Texas faces multiple weather events including snow and freezing rain in mid-January, followed by additional snow in mid-February and mid-March. Relief arrives as March concludes with milder weather conditions.

7. Southwest enjoys moderate winter with crucial rainfall

Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah are forecast for average temperatures with wet conditions that could prove crucial for wildfire prevention. California will receive beneficial rainfall ahead of windy conditions at the end of January, potentially providing enough atmospheric moisture to prevent devastating wildfire conditions experienced in previous years.

The region should enjoy a relatively pleasant winter without extreme weather events, offering residents a more moderate seasonal experience compared to northern states.

Early start with extended finish expected

Winter conditions may arrive ahead of the official December 21 start date, with cold temperatures sneaking into northern sections during late fall. Some areas could experience early snowfall, though White Christmas prospects remain limited primarily to the northern Plains region.

The season’s most notable characteristic may be its persistence, with winter conditions potentially lingering through March and extending into April, particularly across New England, Great Lakes, and northern Plains regions.

The Farmers’ Almanac creates its forecasts using proprietary formulas that incorporate celestial events and meteorological correlations developed by the publication’s founding editor. While scientific accuracy remains debated, the guide continues providing valuable seasonal insights for millions of readers preparing for winter’s challenges.