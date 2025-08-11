Gabby Samone headlines City Winery this summer

The Baltimore powerhouse vocalist opens up about her journey from gospel roots to American Idol success

Baltimore native Gabby Samone has emerged as one of the most compelling new voices in R&B and soul music. The top seven finalist from American Idol Season 23 gained viral fame through her stunning covers that caught the attention of legends like Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia and Mariah Carey. As she prepares for her first headlining tour Gabby Samone: Live at City Winery venues across the East Coast starting tomorrow August 12th in Atlanta and new music releases this summer, the powerhouse vocalist shares her story.

How did growing up singing in your church choir in Baltimore shape your voice and style as an artist?

Church has shaped me so much. First of all, my dad is a pastor and his voice is amazing. It shaped me by allowing me to really pull out my heart and touch people and inspire people. I’ve really taken that aspect of growing up in church and singing in church and brought them into my career. That’s what I want to do. I really want to inspire people and touch people and relate to people. That’s shaped me a lot throughout this whole experience, just wanting to inspire people.

Your rendition of Mariah Carey’s My All blew up on TikTok, even getting love from Mariah Carey herself. How did that moment change things for you?

That week after Mariah Carey posted me, I was on cloud nine. I was going crazy. That definitely changed my life. It changed my mindset. I’m like okay, things happen fast now. The internet will take you places really quick. It really showed me that I just have to work way harder than what I was doing.

You’ve had incredible milestones from performing on Disney to being on The Jennifer Hudson Show to making top seven on American Idol. Which moment made you think “this is really happening”?

Every moment. I was just so grateful for each opportunity because I never saw myself in that light. It’s really given me the confidence to move the way that I should move and to keep on going.

J Hud was extremely sweet. That experience was really amazing for me because I got to see someone who I look up to and an EGOT winner, someone who does the work. I got to see someone in person that was just so sweet and down to earth. She was a human being. That was really special to me.

Disney was so much fun. I’m a Disney head. I grew up watching Disney, so that was very crazy to me. American Idol was just a whole learning experience. It was so much fun. That definitely changed my life as well.

You’re about to headline your first tour at City Winery venues. What can fans expect when they come see you live?

You can just expect me, who I am as an artist, who I am as a person. It’s a very intimate space, so I get to talk to the people and really tell them about me. Me and my team got together and arranged the show. We wanted it to be really special and authentic to who I am. It’s basically different segments of different parts of my life.

I’m also doing a Whitney tribute. Whitney’s birthday just passed, so I’m singing a few Whitney songs. I always get that comparison and I’m a student of hers. I just felt like it was very important. I’m also doing original music and I’m going to pay homage to each city. We’re just going to have a good time. It’s going to be fun. We’re going to vibe.

You’ve got new music coming later this summer. What can you share about it?

It’s really raw and it’s really who I am. It’s super relatable. I can’t wait to share it with everybody.

Quick rapid fire questions. Dream artist you would love to collaborate with?

SZA.

Go to “shower song?”

Sitting Up in My Room.

One word to describe what fans will feel at your show?

Chills.

Gabby Samone continues her Gabby Samone: Live at City Winery tour with upcoming dates at City Winery Philadelphia on August 25, City Winery New York on August 27 and City Winery Boston on September 2. She will also open for Eric Benét in Baltimore on September 27. With her soulful voice that bridges generations and a viral presence that continues to grow, Samone represents the next wave of R&B excellence, carrying forward the torch of gospel and soul music into a new era.