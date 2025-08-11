How Harry and Meghan’s tour damaged royal relationships

The 2018 Australia royal tour appeared to be a spectacular success from the outside, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receiving enthusiastic public reception and positive media coverage. However, the tour’s behind-the-scenes tensions created lasting damage to crucial relationships that would affect their royal careers for years to come.

While the public saw glowing photos and heard rapturous applause during the Invictus Games closing ceremony, royal biographer Tom Bower revealed that the atmosphere within the Sussex team headquarters was miserable. The stark contrast between public success and private dysfunction marked the beginning of serious problems within their royal operation.

The tour, which should have been a triumph for the newlyweds, instead became a turning point that damaged relationships with palace staff, created ongoing tensions with media handlers, and planted seeds for future conflicts that would ultimately contribute to their departure from royal duties.

Staff relationships deteriorated rapidly

The couple arrived in Australia with four experienced palace staff members including Samantha Cohen, Amy Pickerill, Heather Wong, and Marnie Gaffney. However, Meghan’s decision to bring her own trusted associates from Canada created immediate tension within the team structure.

Jessica and Ben Mulroney flew in from Canada to provide support, with Jessica serving as her personal stylist. The presence of these outside advisers undermined the authority of the official palace staff and created competing power structures.

With the Mulroneys by her side, Meghan reportedly became difficult toward the palace staff members and local British diplomatic personnel. One dramatic incident allegedly involved Meghan throwing a cup of tea during an outburst, demonstrating the level of tension that had developed.

Media obsession created toxic environment

The tour revealed an unhealthy obsession with media coverage that would plague the couple’s royal careers. Every night, Harry reportedly spent hours searching social media for negative comments. Each morning, both would immediately check their phones to read internet coverage of their activities.

This constant monitoring created a cycle of anger and frustration that affected their entire team. Both Harry and Meghan would bombard staff with demands for retaliation against critics and removal of negative coverage, expecting Hollywood-style media management that wasn’t possible within royal protocols.

Their thin-skinned approach to criticism inflamed tensions with their communications team, particularly senior royal aide Jason Knauf, who became a target for their frustrations about negative press coverage. The couple blamed palace staff for failing to suppress unfavorable stories rather than accepting that some media scrutiny was inevitable.

Jason Knauf relationship breakdown

The working relationship between Harry, Meghan, and Jason Knauf deteriorated completely during the Australia tour, though he remained officially employed until March 2019. The breakdown became increasingly public as Meghan deliberately undermined his authority.

The most dramatic example occurred in December 2018 when Meghan made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards without informing Knauf. The royal press corps was frustrated by the lack of advance notice when they discovered that the communications secretary had been kept in the dark.

Meghan allegedly refused to allow other staff members to inform Knauf about her appearance, demonstrating how completely their professional relationship had broken down.

Personal friendships suffered long-term damage

Even Meghan’s cherished relationship with Jessica Mulroney, which seemed so important during the Australia tour, eventually ended completely. The friendship that had been strong enough for Jessica to fly to Australia to provide support would not survive the couple’s transition away from royal duties.

The friendship breakdown occurred after Jessica became involved in a controversy with blogger Sasha Exeter over issues related to white privilege and the Black Lives Matter movement. Despite Jessica’s public apologies, the incident led to her being dropped by television networks and effectively ended her friendship with Meghan.

Analyzing the long-term effects of Australia tour tensions

The Australia tour’s behind-the-scenes problems created effects that extended far beyond the trip itself, fundamentally altering the Sussex’s relationship with the royal institution. The damaged staff relationships made effective royal operations increasingly difficult, contributing to high employee turnover.

The media obsession that emerged during the tour established unhealthy patterns of constant monitoring and reaction to criticism that continued throughout their royal careers. This approach created ongoing conflicts with palace communications strategies.

The breakdown in professional relationships during Australia also foreshadowed their eventual departure from royal duties, as the couple’s inability to work within established palace structures became increasingly apparent. The tour revealed fundamental incompatibilities between their expectations and royal protocols that could never be resolved.