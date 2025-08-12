Sports roundup: A’ja Wilson’s iconic week; Shedeur Sanders

A’ja Wilson’s BFF, Alysha Gray, also made history

You can say Gray is having a “dream” season. In addition to announcing her engagement, the Atlanta Dream shooting guard averaged 21 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists over the same span to capture her third Player of the Week honors in 2025. This is the first time any Dream player has captured the award that many times since 2018. She has also won Eastern Conference Player of the Month twice in 2025 (May and June). She is the first Dream player to ever win POTM multiple times in a single year. Moreover, Gray and Rhyne Howard have the Dream legitimate title contenders as they boast a 20-11 record, which ranks third in the W.

What are the Browns going to do about Shedeur Sanders?

The Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a self-inflicted conundrum, which is not all that surprising to longtime NFL fans. The fourth-string quarterback became the talk of the entire sports world after he passed for two touchdowns in the first half of his preseason debut, garnering accolades from across the athletic universe.

Sanders’ performance has made him a viable option to be an opening-day starter despite being the 144th pick in the fifth round — a precipitous and humiliating fall from virtually every pre-draft analyst’s lists. As it stands, the popular — and polarizing — Sanders has to compete with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for the position of QB1. Unlike last week, the Browns have not named a starter for their second preseason game this Saturday.

Jon Gruden wins motion in explosive lawsuit against the NFL

Gruden sued the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell in 2021, accusing the world’s most profitable sports league of engaging in a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” to destroy his career by leaking old emails that were deemed racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

The emails were allegedly leaked while the NFL was conducting a comprehensive investigation of the Washington Commanders (then the Redskins). The revelation of Gruden’s reprehensible comments put overwhelming pressure on the Raiders to fire him. Gruden crumbled from the onslaught of negative media stories and resigned from the Raiders in October 2021 and sued the league a month later.

Gruden was an on-air analyst at ESPN from 2011 to 2018 when the emails were sent.

On Monday, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled 5-2 in favor of Gruden, saying the NFL’s Constitution and Bylaws’ arbitration clause “does not apply to Gruden as a former employee and is unconscionable.” Now, Gruden’s case can proceed in public instead of going to arbitration, which is customarily held behind closed doors.