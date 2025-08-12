DDG becomes latest swatting victim during livestream

DDG became the latest victim of a dangerous swatting incident Sunday when someone made a false emergency call during his paintball tournament livestream, prompting armed police officers to detain the rapper at gunpoint in front of thousands of viewers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call Sunday afternoon reporting an armed man threatening to shoot people at a location on Charlie Canyon Road in Castaic, just north of Los Angeles. The caller claimed a male adult was brandishing a firearm and threatening to harm everyone nearby.

Deputies arrived at the scene with weapons drawn, immediately handcuffing and detaining DDG while his livestream captured every moment for his massive online audience. The dramatic footage showed confused tournament participants watching as law enforcement swarmed what had been a peaceful paintball event.

Investigation reveals hoax call

After securing the scene and investigating the claims, deputies quickly determined nothing from the emergency call was accurate. No one at the location possessed an actual firearm or posed any threat to public safety. The only weapons present were paintball guns being used for the organized tournament.

DDG was released from custody without charges once officers confirmed the fraudulent nature of the call. The Sheriff’s Department filed a field report for a false emergency call, and detectives are now actively investigating to identify the person responsible for the dangerous hoax.

The incident represents a growing trend of swatting attacks targeting content creators and celebrities during live broadcasts. These malicious calls deliberately mislead law enforcement into believing an extreme emergency exists, creating potentially deadly situations when heavily armed officers respond to fake threats.

DDG’s attorney and manager Dimitri Hurt emphasized the severity of the situation. He explained that the anonymous caller fabricated claims about DDG being armed and threatening people, triggering an unnecessary police response with multiple armed officers arriving at what was simply a recreational paintball event. The false report created panic among attendees and placed everyone present, including the responding officers, in potential danger.

Emotional impact on participants

The swatting incident left DDG deeply shaken by the experience of having police respond under the false belief he was armed. Hurt described it as an incredibly distressing and traumatizing situation that nobody should endure. While grateful no physical injuries occurred, he noted the significant emotional toll and damage to the event’s atmosphere.

Tournament participants experienced confusion and fear as armed officers suddenly appeared at their recreational gathering. Many attendees initially believed something serious had happened before realizing they were victims of a malicious prank. The disruption forced organizers to pause the tournament while law enforcement secured the area and investigated the false claims.

DDG later described the encounter as a near death experience during his stream recap. The rapper maintained his composure while discussing how quickly the situation escalated from a fun paintball competition to being detained at gunpoint by multiple officers. Despite the trauma, he acknowledged the incident unfortunately became content for his channel, highlighting the strange reality of modern streaming culture where even dangerous situations become entertainment.

Law enforcement pursues perpetrator

The Detective Bureau has launched a comprehensive investigation to identify whoever placed the fraudulent emergency call. Authorities are treating the case seriously given the potential for tragic outcomes when armed officers respond to false reports of active threats.

DDG’s team has pledged full cooperation with investigators as they work to identify the person responsible. Hurt stated they intend to assist authorities in finding the perpetrator regardless of who they might be, suggesting legal action could follow once the caller’s identity becomes known.

Swatting carries serious criminal penalties including potential felony charges for making false reports to law enforcement. California law specifically addresses swatting with enhanced penalties when fake emergency calls result in injury or death. Even without physical harm, perpetrators face significant jail time and financial penalties.

Growing threat to content creators

The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns for streamers and content creators who broadcast their locations in real time. Swatting has plagued the streaming community for years, with numerous high profile incidents endangering creators and their families.

Security experts recommend streamers avoid revealing specific locations during broadcasts and implement delays to prevent real time tracking. However, live events like DDG’s paintball tournament make such precautions difficult since attendees naturally share location information through social media posts.

The streaming community continues advocating for stronger penalties and better detection methods to prevent swatting attacks. Many creators have called for platforms to implement additional security measures protecting streamers from malicious viewers who might attempt dangerous pranks.

As DDG’s case demonstrates, even seemingly harmless entertainment events can become targets for those willing to weaponize emergency services against content creators. The investigation continues as authorities work to ensure accountability for this dangerous hoax.