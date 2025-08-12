Elon Musk escalates feud with Apple lawsuit

Elon Musk announced Monday that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will sue Apple for allegedly manipulating App Store rankings to favor competitor ChatGPT in what he called a clear violation of antitrust regulations.

The billionaire launched his attack through a series of posts on X, the social media platform he owns, accusing Apple of making it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to claim the top position in App Store rankings. He promised his company would take immediate legal action against the tech giant.

His complaints center on current App Store standings where ChatGPT dominates the number one spot among free iPhone applications in the United States while his Grok AI model sits at sixth place. Musk argued this gap reflects deliberate bias rather than natural competition.

Battle over app placement

The controversy extends beyond simple rankings. Musk questioned Apple’s refusal to include either X or Grok in its Must Have section despite describing X as the world’s leading news application. He suggested Apple was playing politics with its curation decisions.

Grok itself joined the dispute through a post on X that Musk amplified to his followers. The AI system claimed Apple’s App Store curation appears biased toward established artificial intelligence services like ChatGPT while discriminating against innovative challengers. It argued that editorial selections reflect caution toward xAI’s unfiltered style, ultimately stifling competition and prioritizing politics over truth.

Neither Musk nor his AI platform provided evidence supporting these allegations of marketplace manipulation. CNN attempted to reach xAI, Apple and OpenAI for comment on the accusations.

The timing of Musk’s threats appears connected to Apple’s partnership with OpenAI announced in June 2024. That agreement integrated ChatGPT services directly into Apple devices, giving OpenAI unprecedented access to the iPhone maker’s ecosystem. Musk responded at the time by threatening to ban Apple devices from all his companies including X, Tesla and SpaceX, though whether he implemented these bans remains unclear.

Apple is the gateway to the Internet for half of America. They are making it impossible for any other AI company to succeed by relentlessly promoting OpenAI in every way possible! https://t.co/p6WdOLuzO5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Growing legal pressure

Apple’s App Store operations face mounting legal challenges beyond Musk’s latest threats. The company has encountered multiple antitrust disputes over its marketplace control and competitive practices.

A federal judge in California ruled in April that Apple violated a court order requiring App Store reforms to enable greater competition in application downloads and payment methods. This decision stemmed from a prominent antitrust lawsuit filed in 2021 by Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, which challenged Apple’s monopoly over iOS app distribution.

The court found Apple violated California competition law and ordered the company to grant developers more freedom to direct users toward alternative payment options. Apple has resisted these changes, leading to continued legal battles over compliance.

European regulators have also targeted Apple’s business practices. The European Commission fined Apple 500 million euros, approximately $570 million, in April for breaching digital competition laws by preventing app developers from steering users toward cheaper options outside the App Store. Apple appealed this fine to a European court last month, maintaining its practices comply with regulations.

Apple behaves like it’s owned by OpenAI – why? https://t.co/sWYXmBtCl5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Stakes in AI marketplace

The dispute between Musk and Apple reflects broader tensions about control over artificial intelligence distribution channels. As AI applications become central to consumer technology experiences, questions about marketplace access grow increasingly significant for companies developing these tools.

Musk’s public challenge represents a notable escalation in Silicon Valley rivalries. His willingness to threaten litigation against one of the world’s most valuable companies demonstrates frustration over competitive dynamics in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

App Store rankings typically reflect multiple factors including download numbers, user engagement metrics, ratings and review scores. ChatGPT’s longer market presence and established user base could naturally produce higher rankings without requiring any manipulation. Proving antitrust violations would require demonstrating specific anticompetitive behaviors rather than simply showing unfavorable placement.

The absence of concrete evidence weakens Musk’s legal position considerably. Antitrust cases demand proof of actual harm to competition through deliberate actions that restrict market access. Lower rankings alone don’t constitute illegal conduct, particularly when the higher ranked competitor maintains a formal partnership with the platform owner.

This conflict adds another layer to Musk’s complicated relationship with major technology companies. His companies compete across multiple sectors from electric vehicles to space exploration to social media, often putting him at odds with established industry leaders who control critical infrastructure and distribution channels.

Apple’s response to these allegations could shape future discussions about platform neutrality and competitive fairness in digital marketplaces where a handful of companies control access to billions of consumers worldwide.