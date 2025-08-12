How can Texas be No. 1 and an underdog at same time?

Ohio State, ranked No. 3, might have something to do with that, being the defending champion of college football

Imagine that you’ve been placed atop the preseason college football rankings for the first time in your history, but then oddsmakers are picking you to lose your first game.

Texas doesn’t have to imagine that. That’s the Longhorns‘ reality. Ranked No. 1 with 25 first-place votes in The Associated Press’ Top 25, the Longhorns find themselves in unfamiliar territory — and especially with a new quarterback taking the reins. Granted he has NFL DNA running through his body as Arch Manning, the grandson of former NFL great Archie Manning and nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

The Longhorns have a wealth of young talent, especially on defense where linebackers Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill Jr. are expected to wreak havoc. They also have a good target for Manning on offense with DeAndre Moore Jr. expected to haul in a good number of passes.

Texas edges past Penn State for No. 1

All that talent notwithstanding, however, they barely outrank No. 2 Penn State. No. 3 Ohio State is the reason many won’t be surprised if the Longhorns’ stay at No. 1 doesn’t survive opening week.

The Buckeyes have proven their point. The last time they met, in the semifinals of the college football playoffs, the Buckeyes pulled away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a 28-14 victory and went on to become national champions. Statistically speaking, the odds against starting No. 1 and finishing No. 1 are better than average. Only 12 teams have done it since the AP Poll was initially unveiled in 1950. The last team to do it was Alabama in 2017.

The Longhorns’ SEC pedigree no doubt earned them some credibility. They are the fifth consecutive SEC team to open the season at No. 1, joining Georgia (2023 and 2024) and Alabama (2021 and 2022). But with only five starters returning on offense and three on defense, Texas has a tough task ahead.

The first week of the season promises to be a great one, not only with Texas visiting Ohio State, but LSU traveling to Death Valley to meet Clemson and Alabama taking on Florida State in Tallahassee.

Preseason isn’t always about anticipation

Most of us want to see the preseason end already, but not like this: It looks like Dolphins running back Alexander Mattison is finished for the season already after undergoing neck surgery in Chicago. This follows the scary injury that Detroit’s Morice Norris suffered in the preseason opener in Atlanta, which suspended the Lions game with the Falcons. Norris remains under the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Get ’em, Shedeur

Is every week going to be an I-told-you-so for Shedeur Sanders? I ain’t mad at him if it is. The Cleveland rookie showed off his arm and legs in the Browns’ 30-10 rout of the Carolina Panthers, and if he can lead three touchdown drives while not looking particularly stellar all day, imagine what he’s going to look like when he’s on point.

Other items of note …

Rookie Josaiah Stewart out of Michigan impressed in his first action with the Los Angeles Rams, getting a sack that helped L.A. beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-21. … Another rookie, Nick Jackson, had six tackles and a one-handed interception to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 29-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans. … We’ll get our first glimpse of the NBA schedule on Tuesday, with some of the high-profile games to come in the 2025-26 season and then more will be unveiled on Thursday. Stay tuned. … The Minnesota Lynx, who seem to be running away from the rest of the WNBA, tried to ensure their reign atop the league’s power rankings by acquiring guard/forward DiJonai Carrington – the 2024 Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team selection – from Dallas. The Wings got future improvement in the deal, getting former No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller, an injured Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick. The Lynx are the WNBA’s top defenders in four categories and, adding a strong on-ball defender, they just bolstered their pursuit of a record fifth WNBA title.