How Kodak went from billions to bankruptcy again

One of America’s most iconic companies is fighting for survival as Eastman Kodak faces a financial crisis that could end its remarkable 133-year journey from bringing photography to the masses to becoming a household name worldwide.

The Rochester, New York-based company delivered devastating news during its Monday earnings report, stating there is substantial doubt about its ability to continue operating. The warning stems from Kodak’s struggle to meet a crushing $500 million debt obligation that threatens to derail the historic photography pioneer’s comeback efforts.

This latest crisis represents a heartbreaking setback for a company that successfully battled back from bankruptcy over a decade ago, when it faced even more staggering debts of $6.75 billion. The current situation has sent shockwaves through both the photography community and financial markets, with Kodak’s stock price plummeting more than 7% during premarket trading.

From profit to peril in just one year

The dramatic reversal of Kodak’s fortunes becomes starkly apparent when comparing recent financial performance. The company reported a net loss of $26 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing a complete turnaround from the $26 million profit it generated during the same period just one year earlier.

This $52 million swing from black to red demonstrates how quickly conditions can deteriorate for companies operating in challenging market environments. Kodak attributes the deterioration to weak sales performance and rising operational costs that have squeezed profit margins across its business segments.

The company’s cash position has also weakened significantly, ending the quarter with $155 million in available funds, down $46 million from December 2024. This decline reflects capital expenditures for growth initiatives, working capital changes, and the impact of higher costs combined with reduced operational profitability.

Desperate measures to raise emergency funds

Facing the looming debt deadline, Kodak has resorted to stopping payments to its employee retirement pension plan in an effort to preserve cash for debt obligations. This decision highlights the severity of the company’s financial constraints and the difficult choices management faces when prioritizing competing financial obligations.

Unlike many companies blaming current economic challenges on President Trump’s tariffs, Kodak notes that trade policies are not a significant factor in its struggles since the company manufactures most of its products domestically in the United States. This manufacturing footprint, while protecting against tariff impacts, has not shielded Kodak from broader market pressures affecting its core business segments.

CEO Jim Continenza acknowledged the challenging environment while attempting to maintain an optimistic outlook, stating that Kodak continued making progress against its long-term strategic plan despite operating in an uncertain business climate.

The remarkable rise and fall of a photography giant

Kodak’s current crisis carries particular poignancy given the company’s extraordinary historical significance in democratizing photography for ordinary Americans. Founded in 1892, the company revolutionized an entire industry with innovations that made photography accessible to millions of people who previously could never afford such luxury.

The company’s breakthrough came with the Kodak No. 1 camera, which could capture over 100 small circular photographs. This innovation led to the famous marketing slogan that became embedded in American culture: “You press the button, we do the rest.” The promise of simplicity transformed photography from a specialized technical skill into an everyday activity for regular families.

The Kodak Brownie, released around 1900, became the company’s most successful camera by making photography even more affordable and accessible. Priced significantly lower than the Kodak No. 1, the Brownie required users to load their own film canisters, with each cartridge providing six exposures. By 1905, this revolutionary camera had sold an astounding 1.2 million units, cementing Kodak’s dominance in the emerging consumer photography market.

Dominance, innovation, and missed opportunities

Throughout the 20th century, Kodak maintained an almost monopolistic position in American photography. By the 1970s, the company controlled an incredible 90% of film sales and 85% of camera sales in the United States, according to industry analysis. This market dominance generated enormous profits and established Kodak as one of America’s most valuable corporations.

Ironically, Kodak engineers invented the first digital camera in 1975, decades before digital photography became mainstream. However, the company’s leadership failed to recognize the revolutionary potential of their own innovation, instead focusing on protecting their lucrative film business that generated massive profit margins.

This strategic miscalculation proved catastrophic as competitors embraced digital technology while Kodak clung to analog photography. When the digital revolution finally arrived in full force, Kodak found itself unprepared and unable to compete effectively against more agile rivals who had built their businesses around digital imaging from the ground up.

The analog revival and recent diversification efforts

The company’s recent struggles come despite benefiting from an unexpected analog photography revival that has attracted new generations of photographers interested in film’s unique aesthetic qualities. This revival led Kodak to increase film production at its Rochester manufacturing facilities, providing hope for sustainable growth in a niche but passionate market segment.

Kodak has also diversified beyond traditional photography, expanding into international retail with 123 brick-and-mortar stores in South Korea that sell apparel and various Kodak-branded merchandise. This diversification strategy represents attempts to leverage the brand’s global recognition in new commercial applications.

However, these efforts have proven insufficient to offset broader challenges facing the company’s core business operations, leaving Kodak once again fighting for survival in an increasingly competitive marketplace.