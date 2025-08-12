Plane crash at Kalispell airport sparks fires

Single engine aircraft loses control during landing hitting parked planes

A routine Monday afternoon at Kalispell City Airport turned chaotic when a single-engine plane carrying four people lost control during landing, crashed into several parked aircraft, and sparked fires that spread across the airfield. Fortunately, what could have been a devastating tragedy ended with only minor injuries and some badly damaged planes.

The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. when the aircraft attempted to land but something went wrong during the final approach. Instead of touching down safely, the plane crash-landed on the runway and careened into multiple parked aircraft before finally coming to a stop.

Fires spread quickly across airfield

The collision immediately ignited fires on several of the parked planes, creating a dangerous situation that quickly escalated when flames spread to nearby grassy areas. Dark smoke billowed into the sky, visible from miles away and alerting the entire community that something serious was happening at the airport.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and worked quickly to extinguish the multiple fires before they could spread further or cause additional damage. The rapid response likely prevented the situation from becoming much worse.

Passengers escape on their own

Despite the dramatic crash and subsequent fires, all four passengers managed to exit the aircraft under their own power once it stopped moving. This was remarkably fortunate given the violent nature of the crash and the fires that erupted around them.

Two people did sustain minor injuries during the incident, but both were treated at the airport and didn’t require transportation to a hospital for additional medical care. Considering the circumstances, the lack of serious injuries represents an incredibly lucky outcome.

Witnesses describe terrifying scene

People near the airport described hearing an incredibly loud impact that sounded like an explosion. One witness who manages a nearby inn compared the noise to having your head inside a bass drum while someone strikes it with maximum force.

The visual scene was equally dramatic, with thick plumes of dark smoke rising into the clear Montana sky. The combination of the loud crash, spreading fires, and billowing smoke created a scene that looked far worse than the actual outcome.

Aircraft details emerge

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the crashed aircraft as a Socata TBM 700 turboprop built in 2011. The plane originated from Pullman, Washington, and was owned by Meter Sky LLC, also based in Pullman.

This type of aircraft is commonly used for business and personal travel, offering good performance and reliability when properly maintained and operated. The specific cause of this crash remains under investigation.

Part of broader aviation safety concerns

Aviation safety experts note that incidents involving planes colliding with parked aircraft happen several times each year in general aviation, though most don’t result in the dramatic fires seen at Kalispell.

Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, when a Learjet owned by Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil veered off the runway and struck a parked Gulfstream. That crash resulted in one fatality and highlighted ongoing concerns about runway safety and aircraft control during landing phases.

The National Transportation Safety Board suggested that incident might have been related to landing gear damage, though investigations continue.

Emergency response saves the day

The quick response from Kalispell fire and police departments likely prevented this incident from becoming a major disaster. Having emergency services nearby and ready to respond immediately made a crucial difference in controlling the fires and ensuring passenger safety.

The professionalism and rapid deployment of emergency resources demonstrated the importance of having well-trained first responders available at airports, even smaller regional facilities.

Investigation continues

Both the FAA and potentially the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the exact cause of the crash. Factors they’ll examine include weather conditions, mechanical issues, pilot error, and airport conditions at the time of the incident.

Understanding what went wrong during the landing approach will help prevent similar incidents in the future and potentially identify any systemic issues that need addressing.

The plane crash at Kalispell City Airport could have been catastrophic but ended with only minor injuries thanks to quick emergency response and fortunate circumstances. While investigations continue into what caused the landing to go wrong, the incident serves as a reminder of both aviation risks and the importance of prepared emergency services.