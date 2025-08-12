Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s son a suspect in Georgia murder

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are known for starring on ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’

Suburban Atlanta police have identified the son of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost as the prime suspect in the shooting death of rapper T-Hood.

Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, just north of Atlanta, listed in their incident report Ky Lasheed Frost as the person they suspect took the life of T-Hood, aka Tevin Hood, last week, according to TMZ.

The entertainment publication also stated that they spoke to T-Hood’s mother, who also said she believes Ky Frost is the person who gunned down her son.

T-Hood was reportedly shot at his home in Snellville on Friday, Aug. 8. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Multiple outlets, including Yahoo.com, have pointed out that T-Hood was dating Ky Frost’s sister, Kelsie Frost, and that there was some type of “domestic dispute,” according to the Gwinnett Police incident report, on the night that T-Hood lost his life.

It is important to note that while Ky Frost is the prime suspect, no charges have been officially filed as of Tuesday evening, Aug. 12.

Neither Rasheeda nor Kirk Frost has made any public statements during the investigation. Kelsie Frost has distanced herself from having anything to do with T-Hood’s death.

Stay tuned for further updates.