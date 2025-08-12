Remembering ‘Dee’ from ‘What’s Happening,’ Danielle Spencer

Child star was 60, and went on to become veterinarian after leaving the acting world

Dr. Danielle Spencer, best known from her days as a child actress — playing Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!! — has died.

She played the little sister of Raj, and always seemed to conveniently let something go he wasn’t supposed to be doing slip out. That is, when she wasn’t threatening, “Oooh, I’mma tell Mama!”

She was 60 and had endured a long battle with cancer. Her passing and its cause were announced Monday on social media by her longtime friend and co-star Haywood Nelson, who played Raj’s buddy, Dwayne Nelson, on the series.

Spencer also had a small part on the show’s sequel What’s Happening Now!! She developed a passion for animas and built a career as a veterinarian.

Spencer elaborated on her career choice in a 1985 interview with the New York Amsterdam News.

“I’ve always had a knack for caring for animals and I’ve always been interested in chemistry, bacteriology and about the body,” she said.

Nelson posted the following: “We have lost a daughter, sister, family member, What’s Happening cast member, veterinarian, animal rights proponent and healer, and cancer heroine. Our Shero. Danielle is loved. She will be missed in this form and forever embraced.”

In 1977, Spencer was involved in a car accident that left her father dead and her in a three-week coma. She was the first Black female child to star regularly in a television series as exhibited in the National Museum of African American history and culture in Washington, D.C.

On Sept. 7, 2018, exactly 41 years to the anniversary of the accident that changed her life, Spencer suffered a massive aneurysm and had to undergo emergency brain surgery. But she survived that too, only to encounter breast cancer, which she wrote about on her website.