Sha’Carri Richardson explains arrest for airport beating

The world-class Olympic track star gave a lenghty apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman

Beloved Olympic track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson has finally reemerged in the public sphere to address and explain her arrest for rough-housing her boyfriend in a Washington state airport.

Sha’Carri Richardson roughs up boyfriend at airport

The footage obtained by the likes of TMZ and a plethora of other outlets shows the Olympic gold winner snatching and shoving her beau, Christian Coleman, while traveling through the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, including a TSA checkpoint.

The Olympian was booked into a nearby jail

Police arrested her and booked her into the SCORE South Correctional Facility in Des Moines, Wash., about 15 miles south of Seattle. Richardson remained detained there for 20 hours before she was processed and released.

Police charge Richardson

Despite the fact that Coleman refused to press charges or adopt a victim stance, police charged Richardson with a “fourth-degree domestic violence assault,” a misdemeanor.

“…A lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation but somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well is something that…holding myself accountable,” Richardson told her four million Instagram followers in a video. “I see myself.”

Richardson apologizes

In a video and post, Richardson also expressed contrition for how she treated the man she loves.

“I apologize to Christian,” Richardson, 25, wrote on her IG page. “He came into my life & gave me more than a relationship, but a greater understanding of unconditional love from what I’ve experienced in my past. Due to my past trauma & pain. I was blind & blocked off to not only receive it but give it.”

Richardson continued, saying, “I love him & I can’t apologize enough. My apology should be just as loud as my actions, honestly louder, to Christian. I love you & I am so sorry.”

The Texas native said she is “not allowing this moment” to take over, and aspires to “be more.” Richardson also thanked her family, friends, and fans for supporting and holding her accountable to be her “best self.”

“I refuse to run away, but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you gotta go through in order to get through.”

‘She shouldn’t have been arrested’

This follows Coleman’s address to the media saying that the episode was embarrassing and “a sucky situation all around.” He also indicated that he didn’t believe the situation warranted an arrest.

“For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round. I don’t feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that,” Coleman told the media on Sunday, Aug. 3, according to USA Today.

“She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course,” he said. “So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I’m the type of guy who’s in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love.”



There is no indication yet how this arrest may impact her thriving track career. Richardson won a gold medal in the 2024 at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which she secured in the women’s 4x100m relay. She also won a silver medal in the women’s 100m dash.