Alicia Lyttle reveals the 5 AI tools you’re missing

The tech entrepreneur reveals five tools you need and why the AI revolution is your golden ticket

Alicia Lyttle has witnessed technology evolve from clunky webpage builders to AI that creates entire websites in minutes. As CEO of AI InnoVision and a recognized thought leader who has trained thousands of professionals worldwide, she brings 25 years of entrepreneurial experience to the AI revolution. Her mission is simple yet powerful: show people what they can actually do with artificial intelligence rather than just talk about it. In this conversation, Lyttle shares her insights on positioning yourself for success in what she calls the most transformative time in technology.

Tell us about yourself and where we are when it comes to AI right now

When it comes to AI, I’m all in on AI. I love teaching people how to leverage artificial intelligence to their benefit. What tools do you need in order to shine with AI? My passion is showing through live demonstrations because I believe when people can actually see what they can do, then they get excited. You can’t just talk about it. You have to show them what to do. My philosophy really is let me show you what you could do with AI and then you’ll jump in and really grow and scale and multiply everything you do.

You’ve been in tech for years. Where have you seen it come from and where do you see it growing?

When we talk about tech and the advances in technology, it’s coming so fast right now. I started in entrepreneurship 25 years ago and I was doing digital marketing. We were all in on tech back then. But to build a webpage back then took days. It was still ugly. You had to learn hard coding. We were using software like Dreamweaver and FrontPage.

But today in the room, I built a website in just minutes with a tool called Lovable, a no code tool. Technology has come to the point where now in this time of AI, we’re in the AI revolution right now. This is the time that is called the AI revolution. I’m encouraging people who are a little bit scared of tech or were before, have said “oh I can’t build a webpage, I can’t build a software tool.” You can now. You just have to know which tools to use, how to use them, and then just be excited about what the possibilities are for you.

As an entrepreneur, how should I position myself to get ready for the party?

To get ready for the party, you ask yourself how can I leverage artificial intelligence to achieve my goals? If you have any roadblocks in your business, you’re missing team members that you wish you had as an entrepreneur. You’re like, “oh I wish I had a press release writer.” Well now you do with AI.

Start to evaluate your business, the things that you think that you need. But AI can even be your business coach or your business strategist telling you what to do every step of the way in order to achieve those goals. Don’t ever hesitate and look at AI and you’re like okay open up ChatGPT but now I have no idea what to do.

Open up ChatGPT. There’s a button on the right hand side where you would type into. It’s a microphone. Click on that microphone and just do a brain dump. Listen, this is what I want, these are my goals, and end the brain dump with this one question. The question is what information do you need to know about me and my business in order to help me? Help me with whatever your desired outcome. Help me write a business plan, help me create my marketing strategy.

After your brain dump, you ask that question and ChatGPT will come back and say well I need to know about your mission, your vision, do you have a website, what’s your social handle? Give it all that information, boom, throw it back in. Then what you get back out is a customized plan for you. No more of the generic results and answers you get from ChatGPT. You need to go all in on saying how can I leverage it? To do that, it’s asking the question, having a conversation, answering the questions, and getting your plan specifically for you. That’s how you’re going to win with AI. That’s your first step.

What are five AI tools that I don’t know I need to be using?

We’re not going to include ChatGPT because everybody already knows ChatGPT. Let’s dig into some other tools.

Perplexity.ai will make you stop Googling once you start using that tool. Pay attention to that. Perplexity.ai, it’s a Google killer. It does all these searches for you at the same time and then gives you back an answer and all the sources of where the answers came from. You’ll never Google again.

The next one I would say is Claude.ai. It’s like this hidden amazing content generator that can generate large amounts of content for you. You can put in your transcripts or your notes and ask it to turn it into a polished ebook and boom, you’ll have this polished ebook come out.

The next one I would say that I love is HeyGen.com. I’ve leveraged HeyGen in creating my digital twin, AI Alicia, who’s going to do other work for me. She shows up on social media. She does onboarding for clients and I have an interactive avatar there. Think about that one.

Then I would say image creation tools. We all need to create images. I love a tool called Ideogram because it really gets the words right on the images. ChatGPT is getting better, but if you put them head to head, Ideogram is going to come out as number one.

For the last one, I would say Lovable.dev because I love that I have the ability now to build websites and web apps with just talking to a tool. I could build my own landing pages. I build tools all the time now. It’s addictive. So don’t blame me if you don’t sleep tonight. Those are my five tools.

