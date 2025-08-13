Creepy horned rabbits terrify Colorado neighborhoods

Colorado residents are encountering something that looks more like a creature from a horror movie than the cute, fluffy rabbits they expect to see hopping through their backyards. These unsettling animals have been spotted throughout Fort Collins and surrounding areas, sporting bizarre black growths that resemble horns, tentacles, or quills protruding from their heads and faces.

The disturbing images have captured widespread attention on social media, with many viewers expressing shock and concern about the rabbits’ otherworldly appearance. Some of these creatures look so dramatically altered that residents have begun referring to them as zombie rabbits, alien bunnies, or Frankenstein animals.

Nightmare fuel in neighborhood yards

Local resident Susan Mansfield first noticed one of these unusual rabbits in her yard and watched in fascination and horror as the growths developed over time. She described the black protrusions as resembling quills or toothpicks jutting out around the animal’s mouth area. Initially, she expected the affected rabbit to die during the harsh winter months, but was surprised when it returned the following spring with even more pronounced growths.

Amanda Gilbert, a reporter for 9NEWS Northern Colorado, managed to photograph one of these afflicted animals, capturing images that quickly went viral across various platforms. The photos show rabbits whose faces are partially or completely obscured by dark, horn-like projections that create an genuinely unsettling appearance.

One particularly dramatic case featured on Reddit shows a rabbit whose growths have almost entirely covered its face, creating an image so startling that many viewers initially questioned whether the photos were real or artificially generated. The viral nature of these images has sparked conversations about wildlife health and the sometimes bizarre ways nature can manifest disease.

Medical mystery solved by wildlife experts

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have identified the culprit behind these frightening transformations as Shope papillomavirus, a condition that affects only rabbits and creates wart-like tumors called papillomas. These growths typically develop around the face and head area of cottontail rabbits, creating the dramatic horn-like appearance that has been alarming residents.

The virus spreads primarily through biting insects such as fleas and ticks during warmer months, making it more common when these pests are most active. Interestingly, this rabbit-specific virus is related to human papillomavirus, though it poses no threat to people, pets, or other wildlife species.

Most infected rabbits can continue living relatively normal lives, as the growths typically don’t cause significant health problems unless they interfere with the animal’s ability to see or eat. The tumors often disappear on their own over time, allowing affected rabbits to return to their normal appearance.

Ancient legends meet modern reality

The striking appearance of these infected rabbits may have deeper cultural connections than initially apparent. Some researchers and folklorists suggest that these naturally occurring horn-like growths could have inspired the legendary North American jackalope, the mythical creature depicted as a rabbit with antelope horns that has become a popular fixture in Western American folklore.

This connection between reality and legend adds an intriguing dimension to the current situation, suggesting that what seems like a modern anomaly may have historical precedents that influenced regional mythology and storytelling traditions.

Social media reactions range from sympathy to disbelief

The viral spread of these images has generated a wide range of reactions from social media users. Many express genuine sympathy for the affected animals, with comments reflecting concern about their wellbeing and quality of life. Others approach the situation with humor, making jokes about the rabbits’ unusual appearance or comparing them to various fictional creatures.

Some viewers have been so startled by the images that they’ve questioned their authenticity, with one person commenting that they wished the photos were created by artificial intelligence rather than representing real animals. The dramatic nature of the transformations makes them seem almost too bizarre to be real, contributing to their viral appeal.

Wildlife officials provide safety guidance

Despite the alarming appearance of these infected rabbits, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials emphasize that the condition poses no danger to humans or domestic animals. However, they strongly advise residents to maintain distance from any affected rabbits they encounter in their yards or neighborhoods.

The recommendation to avoid touching or approaching these animals serves multiple purposes, protecting both the rabbits from additional stress and ensuring that people don’t inadvertently interfere with the animals’ natural recovery processes. Most wild rabbits prove remarkably resilient and manage to adapt to their temporary condition without requiring human intervention.

Nature’s reminder of biological complexity

The appearance of these horn-like growths on Colorado rabbits serves as a fascinating reminder of the complex ways that viruses can alter animal appearance and behavior. While the visual impact is certainly dramatic and sometimes disturbing, the underlying biological processes represent a natural phenomenon that has likely been occurring for centuries.

The current viral attention brings awareness to wildlife health issues while demonstrating how social media can rapidly spread images of unusual natural phenomena. As residents continue to encounter these transformed rabbits in their neighborhoods, the situation provides an opportunity to learn about wildlife disease while appreciating the remarkable adaptability of animals facing health challenges.

The infected rabbits continue to survive and adapt despite their altered appearance, proving that nature often finds ways to persist even under challenging circumstances.