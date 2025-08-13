Denzel Washington cooks Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

The 2-time Oscar winner says Jerry Jones ‘doesn’t know how to win’ (video)

Two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington threw Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones into the deep fryer on Tuesday, Aug. 12, accusing the flamboyant billionaire does not know how to win.

Washington, 70, spat flames while he and director Spike Lee were promoting their fifth collaborative film project, Highest 2 Lowest, while visiting ESPN’s popular “First Take” show.

Denzel Washington flames the Cowboys owner

“I don’t like what (Jones) is doing… I respect the owner, but I don’t like what it’s doing to the fans,” Washington said. “He’s not thinking about us, the fans. He’s thinking about his pockets. It’s like… there’s box office and there’s the Oscars. And you ain’t been to (the Oscars) in a minute. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna wear my hat with the star on it.”

“First Take” host Stephen A. Smith, who is among the most famous haters of the Dallas Cowboys and their fanbase and proudly revels in their misfortunes, was eating Washington’s words like candy.

Denzel discusses his disgust about Jerry Jones

The Equalizer and Training Day star’s extreme disgust emanates from two premises: the fact that Jones is locked in a bitter contract dispute with arguably its best player, defensive specialist Micah Parsons; and the fact that Jones puts more effort into marketing the team than finding ways to win another Super Bowl.

The Cowboys have failed to make the NFC Championship game or the Super Bowl in 30 years, and fans lament the era when it seemed the Cowboys’ owner appropriated more energy and resources into winning titles. And they did that back then, winning three Super Bowls in four years in the early to mid-1990s. However, the Cowboys have not gotten close to the title game since, which has created palpable angst and disenchantment among Cowboy fandom.

Denzel says Jerry Jones doesn’t know how to win

“There’s box office and there’s Oscars, Jerry,” an unsmiling Washington barked emphatically. “Been a while, huh? Ain’t been to the show, you wouldn’t know … what it is to win.”

Denzel continued on his diatribe against Jones, saying that he remains an advocate for the team he has loved since his childhood growing up in Mount Vernon, New York, just north of the five boroughs.

“And I love the Cowboys!” Washington added. “I love the Cowboys. Because I really love them, this is why I feel the way I feel.”

But Washington got one final shot in at Jones when he paraphrased a tagline for the movie Highest 2 Lowest: “All money ain’t good money, Jerry.”

Lee was laughing as he said, “Say it again!”

“All money ain’t good money, Jerry!” Washington roared on the ESPN set.