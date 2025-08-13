How Zoe Kravitz accidentally recked Taylor Swift’s mansion

Sometimes being a good houseguest goes horribly wrong, and Zoe Kravitz learned this lesson the hard way while staying at Taylor Swift’s luxurious Beverly Hills mansion. The actress recently revealed a wild tale that involves her mother’s pet snake, a crowbar, and complete bathroom destruction that would make even the calmest homeowner panic.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kravitz shared the dramatic events that unfolded when Swift generously opened her doors during the devastating California wildfires in January. What started as a kind gesture between friends quickly spiraled into a home renovation nightmare that left everyone involved scrambling for solutions.

Kindness leads to chaos

The story begins with Swift’s characteristic generosity. While the pop superstar was spending time in New York following her Eras Tour conclusion and traveling to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at NFL games, her $25 million Beverly Hills estate sat empty. When the dangerous wildfires began threatening Los Angeles, Swift offered her home to friends who needed emergency shelter.

Kravitz immediately thought of her mother, Lisa Bonet, who lives in the fire-prone Topanga Canyon area. The actress convinced her mother to evacuate, but Bonet came with unexpected baggage: her pet snake named Orpheus. The mother-daughter duo settled into Swift’s stunning 1934 landmarked estate, which was once owned by legendary movie producer Samuel Goldwyn, expecting a peaceful two-week stay.

The historic property spans over 10,000 square feet across two acres, featuring seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a screening room, gym, championship tennis court, rose garden, and pool. Swift purchased the magnificent estate in 2015 for $25 million, securing a significant discount from its original $32 million listing price.

The perfect guest plan backfires

As Kravitz prepared to leave for work commitments, she was determined to be an exemplary houseguest. She wanted to leave Swift’s home in pristine condition, hoping the pop star would never even know they had been there. The actress was methodically cleaning and organizing when her phone rang with a call that would change everything.

The caller was her mother, which struck Kravitz as odd since they were both in the same house. However, the mansion’s impressive size meant they could easily be in different areas without seeing each other. Bonet’s voice carried an unusually high pitch that immediately signaled trouble, prompting Kravitz to rush upstairs to investigate the emergency.

Snake escape creates bathroom disaster

The scene Kravitz discovered in the upstairs bathroom was every homeowner’s nightmare. She found her mother crouched in an awkward position in the corner, desperately gripping something. Bonet explained that while washing her face, she had briefly placed Orpheus down, and the snake had discovered a small hole near a built-in banquette and was attempting to slither inside the wall.

The situation was rapidly deteriorating as Bonet’s grip on the snake’s tail weakened. Snakes are incredibly strong and muscular creatures, making it nearly impossible to maintain a secure hold while the reptile fought to escape deeper into the wall. Time was running out, and both women realized they needed immediate help to prevent losing Orpheus permanently within Swift’s home.

Panic set in as Kravitz attempted various rescue strategies. She removed drawers from the banquette hoping the hole connected to that space, but found no success. The actress called her assistant Caroline, who was equally stumped by the unusual predicament. Eventually, they had to involve the house manager, who was understandably shocked to learn about the snake situation.

Destruction becomes the only option

Faced with two terrible choices – leaving a snake loose somewhere in Swift’s house or causing significant property damage – Kravitz and the house manager chose destruction. Using a crowbar, they began dismantling the bathroom’s built-in banquette and ripping up tiles to access the wall cavity where Orpheus had disappeared.

The renovation project quickly escalated as they scratched walls, tore apart fixtures, and created extensive damage throughout the bathroom. What had started as a simple snake rescue mission transformed into a full-scale demolition project that left Swift’s beautiful bathroom in ruins.

Eventually, their aggressive approach succeeded, and they managed to extract Orpheus from the wall. However, the bathroom looked like a construction zone, with debris everywhere and significant structural damage that would require professional repairs.

Swift’s surprisingly understanding reaction

Kravitz immediately contacted Swift to explain the situation, nervously adopting the same high-pitched voice her mother had used during the crisis. Before she could fully explain the circumstances, Swift interrupted with perfect knowledge of exactly what had happened, suggesting the house manager had already briefed her on the bathroom catastrophe.

Despite the extensive damage to her historic mansion, Swift handled the situation with remarkable grace and humor. The friendship between the two women survived the incident, though Kravitz jokingly suggested that Orpheus might inspire a future diss track on Swift’s next album.

Million-dollar real estate portfolio

This Beverly Hills mansion represents just one property in Swift’s impressive real estate collection. Her portfolio includes a massive Tribeca penthouse created by combining two adjacent Manhattan units, and a stunning $17.75 million beachside estate in Rhode Island’s exclusive Watch Hill area.

The Rhode Island property, known locally as Holiday House, spans 11,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Swift has plans to renovate and expand this vacation retreat, adding an additional bedroom and 400 square feet to the already impressive residence.

Kravitz’s bathroom demolition story serves as a reminder that even celebrity friendships involve unexpected challenges, and sometimes being a good houseguest means making the tough choice between property damage and permanent house guests of the slithering variety.