Kayla Coke Podcast Summit 2025 game changer

Content creator Kayla Coke walked into the 2025 Podcast Summit expecting one thing and walked out with something entirely different. What she thought would be a deep dive into podcasting turned into a masterclass on content creation that may reshape her entire 2025 strategy.

Rolling Out caught up with Coke during the 2025 Podcast Summit at the Atlanta Convention Center where over 1500 creators gathered for two days of intensive learning. The event brought together more than 15 speakers covering everything from technical setup to audience growth strategies and monetization tactics.

Beyond podcasting expectations

“I think it was different from what I expected because I thought it was going to be more about just podcasting and I wanted to focus more on content creation personally and I didn’t expect it to be so much more about that too, so I did find a lot of value in that,” Coke explained.

The surprise came when she discovered the summit covered much more than just audio content. That broader scope proved to be exactly what she needed particularly during a session led by Omar whose presentation on YouTube strategy struck a particular chord with her. As someone who has been on and off YouTube multiple times she found herself reconsidering the platform once again. But this time felt different.

The YouTube formula breakthrough

“The stuff that he was talking about with YouTube, like I’ve been on YouTube and I’ve been off of YouTube and I’ve been on YouTube and I’m thinking about going back to YouTube, but he just, he made it so simple, like a simple formula as to how to go about it like in 2025,” Coke said.

For a creator who has struggled with consistency on the platform his systematic approach offered clarity she hadn’t found elsewhere. “So I’m excited, like when I do eventually figure out what path I’m taking with my content to like implement all of that.”

The value extended beyond just technical strategies. Coke emphasized how important the community aspect proved to be especially for creators who typically rely on Google and ChatGPT for information.

Community changes everything

“Yeah I think it’s a good starting point especially like if you just, if you take it seriously, but you mostly get your information from like Google and maybe ChatGPT, it doesn’t hurt to have like the community and like be there with other people who are doing it,” Coke noted.

Working alone as a content creator can feel isolating and sometimes discouraging. “It also makes it more real because when you’re doing it by yourself, it doesn’t feel like that as much sometimes that it could get discouraging, but when you see people who are like on the same path, it makes it more worth it.”

That sense of community and shared purpose can’t be replicated through online searches or AI conversations. The 2025 Podcast Summit featured tracks dedicated to building podcast foundations expanding reach and influence and turning shows into businesses. This comprehensive approach attracted creators at every level from first time hosts to seasoned producers. The event also included a bustling vendor village professional recording booths and numerous networking opportunities.

The evolving creator economy

Coke’s experience highlights a growing trend in the creator economy. Today’s content creators aren’t just podcasters or YouTubers but multimedia entrepreneurs navigating multiple platforms and revenue streams. The summit’s evolution from a pure podcasting event to a broader content creation conference reflects this reality.

Her enthusiasm for returning to YouTube armed with new strategies demonstrates how creators are constantly adapting to platform changes and algorithm updates. The proven formulas and systematic approaches presented at the summit offer creators a roadmap through the often overwhelming digital landscape.

For creators debating whether to invest in conferences and summits Coke’s perspective offers valuable insight. While online resources provide accessible information the combination of expert instruction peer networking and real time feedback creates a unique learning environment. The unexpected discoveries and community connections can prove more valuable than any planned agenda items.

As the creator economy continues to evolve events like the Podcast Summit are adapting to meet creators where they are while preparing them for where the industry is heading. For Coke the sessions that went beyond her initial interest in podcasting may prove to be the most valuable investment in her content creation journey.