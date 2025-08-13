Marissa Cazem-Potts spills Intuit’s winning strategy

The Intuit financial advocate reveals what it takes to transform side hustles into sustainable businesses

Marissa Cazem-Potts is a financial advocate at Intuit with over 15 years of experience in multicultural marketing, communications and social impact. Beyond her work on D&I initiatives and the Intuit Dome project, she’s passionate about financially educating younger generations, especially Gen Z and Alpha.

Having successfully paid off $40,000 in student debt while building her own consulting business, Cazem-Potts brings lived experience to her advocacy. Here, she discusses the bold decisions behind leaving traditional employment, how artificial intelligence is transforming business operations, and what aspiring entrepreneurs need to scale smartly in today’s economy.

What are the first signs someone should consider before leaving their 9 to 5 to pursue their business idea full time?

Nearly half of Black Gen Z are ready to do it on their own, maybe start a side hustle first and think about entrepreneurship second. 29% just need the tools to figure out how to do so. If you’re working your 9 to 5, learning your skills, but also building something on the side, your calendar gets filled up. You’re realizing you can sustain this business and it’s not as urgent to make money, but you’re seeing the long road ahead.

You’re also saying, “I have savings built up for 3 to 6 months. I’ve reduced my debt. I’ve got clients knocking on my door.” That might be a telltale sign that maybe this could become a full time thing.

What fears or financial realities should aspiring entrepreneurs weigh before making that leap?

When you’re making that leap from a side hustle, it’s really important to prepare. It’s all about the long run. Moving from urgency to agency means not something that feels like “I need to make this money, I’ve got to make sure I make rent,” but seeing a sustainable model because you’ve created a plan for yourself.

You’ve taken small steps to ensure that your debt is lowered or that you’ve built up a cushion for yourself. Financial education will always be key. That’s why there are free tools out there. Intuit for Education is a platform that’s going to help aspiring entrepreneurs or side hustlers learn the game. Whether you need to learn how to keep your books up to date with QuickBooks, check your credit, understand what you can get in terms of small business loans through Credit Karma, or do taxes for both your personal and business needs.

Why is financial foundation critical for Black entrepreneurs who want to scale, especially in uncertain economic times?

We know that underserved communities have truly been resilient. Our people have looked for opportunity and may not always have access to capital or the opportunities they need to grow. But Intuit for Education is democratizing access to financial education.

It’s so important to layer financial literacy into your everyday, whether you’re starting small and learning the basics of budgeting, moving on to credit, learning taxes, or even understanding how to market yourself. In these harsh economic times, the job market has been volatile. Young folks just getting out of college are finding it really hard to find their first job. My younger sister just graduated from college and she’s trying to figure out how to get her first professional job to learn the skills to maybe start something on her own one day.

What advice do you have for taking a passion project and turning it into something profitable?

Your hardest competition is yourself. Always bet on yourself. It’s really good to look at mentors and role models, whether you’re on LinkedIn surfing and finding the person who inspires you. But you create your own destiny. You have agency and control.

If it’s a passion, that’s amazing because that means you’re going to put your all into it. But before you can take that passion and make it a sustainable business model, you have to learn the basics of finances. Create income for yourself and be able to budget that income so you can create that three to six month buffer.

Look at your debt. Go on Credit Karma and check everything. My sister actually had a fraudulent card taken out in her name, and she was able to get it off her credit and start clean. It’s really scary when you first start to look at your financial health, but it’s so important to get that foundation started. But in addition to all of these things, saving. We’re always going to need to save, especially in an economy like this. Whether you’re putting away $10 or $20, whatever you can, that cushion adds up over time.

What’s the biggest myth about entrepreneurship you wish more people knew before starting?

People think “I’m gonna have all this freedom and flexibility, and I’m gonna be my own boss.” It is really inspiring to be your own boss and say you’ve created this thing for yourself. But you also got to remember it’s on you. When you want to go on vacation, it’s on you. Sometimes when you don’t have a health care plan, it’s on you to self discipline.

When you don’t have a routine that has been created for you like a 9 to 5 job, you have to create that routine for yourself. The hardest part is realizing I could wake up at 6 a.m. and start grinding, or I could wake up at 10 a.m. and give myself a soft day. Understanding how much effort you need to put into building your passion project takes a lot more energy and time than something like a structured day job would.

How is Intuit using AI to make business operations easier and more profitable for Black entrepreneurs?

Our products are AI powered across the board. Automating transactions, when you’re using QuickBooks, understanding your books, knowing when an invoice is due, knowing what the profitability of your company could be, seeing those insights in real time really helps small business owners. It’s like having an assistant on the side while you build your business.

There’s also human intelligence built into the products. TurboTax, for example, if you’re doing your taxes for the first time and you have a business and personal taxes, there’s a product for that. If you run across a question you can’t answer, you can tap into human intelligence and an expert within the product. AI acts as a partner along the way, saves time, saves money, looks for those deductions that you might not know you can automate.

Can you walk us through the IDEAS accelerator program?

IDEAS is a small business accelerator. We just announced an expansion to several other cities across the nation, so we are nationwide from west to east. We have supported so many small businesses of color. We just expanded to a veterans only cohort and their spouses can tap into this.

It’s a free program where folks can access capital, free tools and training. QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, Mailchimp experts come in and teach these groups how to use the tools for free. There’s also coaching and a $5,000 grant to help businesses boost themselves. IDEAS participants reported on average 23% revenue increase and 16.5 hours saved monthly through using our tools. You can go to intuit.com/ideas for more information.

We’re hoping to see it really become a national program that reaches all small businesses, especially in underserved communities, looking for resources and the financial education needed to have a strong foundation.

The best way to follow me is on the Intuit blog. There’s always a lot of information there. We’re always putting out new and interesting data, studies that tap into Gen Z sentiment around finances, and what prosperity looks like and how it’s redefined for younger generations. Other than the Intuit blog, I’m on LinkedIn as Marissa Cazem-Potts, also on Instagram @marissacazem.