What Mino on the Mic Knows About Winning Mornings

At the bustling 2025 Podcast Summit in Atlanta, Rolling Out caught up with Mino on the Mic, a rising podcaster and vendor influencer who has made authenticity his trademark. The two-day conference, held August 7-8 at the Atlanta Convention Center, brought together over 1,500 attendees and 15+ speakers focused on launching, growing, and monetizing podcasts.

Mino on the Mic represents a new generation of content creators who blend personal development with spiritual grounding, using his platform to inspire others through genuine storytelling and faith-based messaging.

What’s been your favorite part of the whole podcasting event? What do you think has been the biggest thing you’ve learned as a podcaster?

A: It’s very important for you to be authentically yourself, because only then will you attract the audience that is meant for you, and the people who want to be able to hear your message. And that’s one thing that most people actually don’t even understand, is that once you start to tell your story, that’s when you start to help people who previously went through the situations that you went through, to overcome that.

Q: What are three things you tell yourself in the morning to know you’re great?

A: First thing I tell myself is that Jesus Christ is King. You can’t be able to make it really far without reading your Bible and falling in love with it. The second thing I want to tell myself is that every loss is a lesson. So the previous day, you might have went through different things, different obstacles that may have slowed you down or even made you lose faith, but never lose faith. Always know that every loss is a lesson and whatever you learn from that, keep pushing. The third thing I tell myself to always keep going is that it’s not my time and it’s God’s time.

Faith as foundation

Mino’s approach to content creation centers heavily on his Christian faith, viewing his platform as both personal ministry and professional endeavor. His emphasis on Biblical study reflects a growing trend among millennial and Gen Z creators who integrate spirituality into their brand messaging.

Learning from setbacks

The podcaster’s philosophy around failure demonstrates emotional intelligence that resonates with audiences navigating similar challenges. His reframing of losses as educational opportunities provides practical wisdom for listeners building their own ventures.

Divine timing over personal ambition

Perhaps most striking is Mino’s perspective on timing and patience. He uses the washing machine analogy to illustrate his point about allowing natural processes to unfold.

So a common problem that I see a lot of people do is that they try to rush the washing machine, but you have to let the washing machine go through all the cycles, because that’s whenever you try to pull out the dryer, you try to pull the clothes early out of the dryer, and you ever did that and the clothes weren’t fully dry. So it’s not my time and it’s God’s time to allow yourself to learn the lessons that you go through.

Building authentic community

Mino concluded the interview with encouragement for finding like-minded individuals, shouting out his crew Kent Right Every Room, where every letter represents something meaningful. His message emphasizes the importance of surrounding yourself with people who support your authentic self rather than forcing conformity.

The 2025 Podcast Summit provided the perfect backdrop for such conversations, with its focus on authentic content creation and sustainable business building. The event’s three core tracks—building podcast foundations, expanding reach and influence, and turning shows into businesses—aligned perfectly with creators like Mino who view podcasting as both personal expression and professional opportunity.

As podcasting continues evolving from hobby to legitimate media business, voices like Mino on the Mic represent the intersection of personal development, spiritual grounding, and entrepreneurial ambition that increasingly defines the medium’s future direction.