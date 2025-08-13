Nick Cannon said co-parenting can be ‘dangerous’

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon recently opened up about the complexities of raising 12 children with six different mothers, revealing his unconventional views on parenting terminology and his evolution as a father.

During a candid question-and-answer session on his “Nick Cannon @ Night” podcast, the 44-year-old host shared insights about juggling his large family and the lessons he’s learned along the way.

Cannon rejects ‘co-parenting’ label

When fans asked how the “Wild ‘N Out” host manages relationships with so many mothers while dating, Cannon took issue with their use of the term “co-parenting” instead of simply “parenting.”

The entertainer argued that putting “labels” on situations is often counterproductive and could be “dangerous” because it leads people to form preconceived notions about someone’s actions.

“I step into every situation with respect and compassion and individuality,” Cannon explained to his fans.. “That’s the other thing I always do with anyone I’m involved with in my life.”

Individual treatment over group labels

Cannon emphasized his commitment to treating each of his children’s mothers as individuals rather than lumping them together statistically.

“I don’t bunch them together. I really try my hardest not to be like, ‘Oh yeah, my baby mamas,’ you know, unless I’m telling a joke or something like that, but no one wants to be grouped into anything,” he said.

The host stressed that individualized treatment stems from basic human dignity: “Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion.”

Unsurprisingly, Cannon revealed that the six mothers of his children don’t get along with each other.

Ex-wife weighs in on his parenting

Legendary singer Mariah Carey, who was married to Cannon and shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with him, offered her perspective to Harper’s Bazaar UK. Despite acknowledging Cannon’s narcissism diagnosis, Carey noted that he maintains quality time with their children.

“They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time,” Carey said.

A father’s evolution and concerns

Cannon admitted that having five daughters has fundamentally shifted his perspective on life and relationships. The experience has led to a sobering realization about his past behavior.

“I can’t live the same life that I’ve always been living and attempt to right my wrongs in that sense of where like hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad,” he told Extra.

Fan criticism mounts

Despite Cannon’s candid reflections on how his approach to parenthood and dating has evolved over the past 10-15 years, fans have been critical of his comments and overall parenting philosophy.

On Reddit, where clips from the podcast were shared, users expressed frustration with what they perceived as mixed messages.

“So, his message is: ‘Don’t grow up to be like your mother,'” one fan observed.

Another commenter argued that Cannon should focus on teaching his sons better behavior: “Teach your sons not to do what you did in producing 12 children with six women while marrying only one of them.”

A third fan was particularly critical of what they saw as a double standard: “‘Girl Dads’ like this are the worst. Hypercritical of their daughter’s choices. But do f–k all to help their sons make better choices. Ensuring the cycle of self-doubting women and c–ksure abusive men like them continues.”