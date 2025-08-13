Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Firm Raises Massive $1.1 Billion

The cryptocurrency industry is celebrating another major milestone as Bullish prepares to join the ranks of publicly traded digital asset companies. The crypto exchange and media platform has successfully priced its initial public offering at $37 per share, significantly higher than initial expectations and reflecting strong institutional appetite for crypto-focused investments.

Massive offering exceeds original expectations

Bullish announced plans to offer 30 million shares in its NYSE debut, potentially raising approximately $1.1 billion for the company. This represents a substantial increase from the original proposal of 20.3 million shares priced between $28 and $31 each. The dramatic upsizing demonstrates robust investor demand for exposure to the rapidly growing digital asset ecosystem.

Trading will commence under the ticker symbol BLSH, with the offering expected to close on August 14. Underwriters have secured a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4.5 million shares, which could push total proceeds even higher if market conditions remain favorable.

The company’s ability to command a premium price reflects its strong market position and the growing institutional acceptance of cryptocurrency platforms. Bullish has established itself as a significant player in both trading infrastructure and media coverage of digital assets.

Impressive trading volume drives valuation

Since launching in 2021, the Bullish Exchange has processed more than $1.25 trillion in total trading volume as of March 31. This massive throughput demonstrates the platform’s ability to handle institutional-scale transactions and positions it well for continued growth as traditional finance increasingly embraces digital assets.

The exchange focuses primarily on institutional clients, differentiating itself from retail-oriented competitors. This strategic positioning has proven valuable as pension funds, hedge funds, and other large investors seek reliable platforms for cryptocurrency trading and custody services.

Bullish also owns CoinDesk, one of the most recognized names in cryptocurrency journalism and data analytics. This media component provides additional revenue streams while establishing the company as a comprehensive digital asset services provider.

High-profile backing signals confidence

The offering has attracted attention from some of the most respected names in technology and finance. Peter Thiel, the Palantir CEO known for his prescient investments in transformative companies, has provided backing for Bullish’s growth trajectory.

Even more significantly, BlackRock and Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Management have indicated interest in purchasing up to $200 million worth of shares. BlackRock’s participation is particularly noteworthy given the asset management giant’s recent embrace of cryptocurrency through Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and other digital asset products.

This institutional endorsement suggests growing confidence that cryptocurrency infrastructure companies can deliver sustainable returns while navigating an evolving regulatory landscape.

Crypto market momentum supports timing

Bullish’s market debut comes during a period of renewed optimism in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has climbed to approximately $120,300, approaching its record high near $123,100 established in mid-July. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has gained momentum as institutional adoption continues expanding.

Ethereum has shown even stronger performance, surging above $4,700 and moving closer to its all-time high of $4,891 from November 2021. This broad-based strength in major cryptocurrencies creates a favorable environment for companies operating in the digital asset space.

Following successful precedent

Bullish will join Circle Internet Group, which completed its own successful IPO in June. Circle’s experience as a publicly traded stablecoin issuer has helped pave the way for other cryptocurrency companies to access public markets.

The strong performance of existing crypto stocks like Coinbase, which rallied more than 5% Wednesday, demonstrates continued investor appetite for digital asset exposure through traditional equity markets.

Market observers expect Bullish’s debut to further legitimize the cryptocurrency sector while providing another avenue for investors seeking exposure to the growing digital economy.