Rasheeda’s son claims self-defense, T-Hood’s mom calls bull

Georgia police have named the son of ‘LHHATL’ stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost as a suspect

The mother of the late T-Hood is publicly slamming the widely disseminated narrative that his shooter was acting in self-defense in the shooting death of the Georgia rapper.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s son sought by Georgia cops

As has been widely reported, T-Hood was shot and killed at his home in Snellville, Ga., about 32 miles east of Atlanta, on Friday, Aug. 8. The son of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, Ky Frost, has been named as a prime suspect.

T-Hood, 33, was dating Rasheeda and Frost’s daughter at the time of his death. The police incident report states that a domestic dispute popped off, involving a female who sustained injuries in an altercation prior to the fatal shooting. But the daughter, Kelsie Frost, has gone on social media to deny being involved in the fatal fracas.

T-Hood’s mother speaks out against ‘self-defense’ narrative

Furthermore, T-Hood’s mother took to social media to challenge the self-defense narrative and reject claims that the incident happened during a party.

“He was walking away and got 5 shots in his back,” she wrote. “People this is serious. We will not let this ride. I need everyone to post up. We will not be defeated. I know you’re watching telling me to keep fighting for you. I love you my celebrity. Justice for THood”

T-Hood was best known in Atlanta’s underground Hip-Hop scene for songs like “Perculator,” “Big Booty” and “Ready 2 Go.”

Gwinnett County police have not filed official charges as of Wednesday, Aug. 13, but have reported investigated the case as a possible situation of self-defense.

Rasheeda’s daughter, Kelsie Frost, denies involvement

Social media has speculated that Frost could have allegedly had something to do with T-Hood’s tragic passing. She has categorically and emphatically denied these rumors in a recent Instagram post and added that she was in “love” with T-Hood.

“I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. I am sick to my stomach. I don’t wish this on anyone,” she penned. “I don’t even have time to grieve or say my respects in the right manner because I am defending myself, being attacked by the people who are creating weird and sick rumors.”

Continuing, Kelsie Frost said, “I didn’t harm him or ask anyone to harm him!!! I didn’t ask for this. I would NEVER!” At the time of writing, she’s not publicly addressed his family’s.

The police incident report, obtained by TMZ, said the shooter arrived at the home after the physical altercation and “separated himself from the residence before the $hooting occurred.”

Police said in its report that the shooter “remained on scene at the time of the incident, and both the shooter and witnesses continue to cooperate with investigators.”