TiAira S. Neal redefines leadership with vision and heart

TiAira S. Neal, Rutgers-Camden DEI director, shares her journey, wisdom, and vision for leadership as a 2025 rolling out Sisters With Superpowers honoree.

TiAira S. Neal is a soul-centered visionary, strategist, and speaker committed to helping people and institutions lead with wholeness. As the chief consultant and owner of The Crown Group Enterprises and founder of The Strategy Collective, she equips purpose-driven leaders to create impact without sacrificing their inner life. She currently serves as director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rutgers University–Camden, leading initiatives that embed care, belonging, and cultural transformation into the institution.

With nearly two decades of cross-sector experience—from mental health and higher education to corporate DEI and spiritual leadership—Neal has developed a reputation for blending emotional intelligence, faith-rooted vision, and strategic expertise. Her SACRED Framework™ helps leaders anchor their work in spiritual wellness and humanity, especially in spaces where healing is rarely prioritized. Raised in Paterson, N.J., Neal’s leadership is deeply shaped by her own journey through chronic homelessness, childhood trauma, infertility, and a uterine cancer diagnosis. Her life’s work reflects the belief that “God has wasted nothing.”

As a Philadelphia based 2025 Sisters With Superpowers honoree, Neal sat down with Rolling Out to share insights on leadership, faith, and the duty of women of color to lead and lift as they climb.

What is your profession, what are your responsibilities, and why did you choose this career?

I’m a transformational leadership strategist, faith-rooted DEI leader, and healer. I currently serve as the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rutgers University–Camden and am the founder of two leadership works: The Crown Group Enterprises and The Strategy Collective. My responsibilities span strategy, leadership development, cultural transformation, speaking, coaching, and healing-centered training. I chose this path because I’ve lived through systems that were never built for people like me to thrive and I’ve dedicated my life to evolving in my authenticity and working to enhance systems for others. I lead from both lived experience and deep professional practice, and I carry that into every space I touch.

As a Black woman, what are your superpowers?

My superpowers are discernment, vision, and compassionate authority. To this, I typically say, “I can see in the dark”. I can read a room, sense what’s unsaid, and offer truth with love. Not everything I see is to be said, but I don’t miss much. My vision allows me to see possibility in places people have given up on and my compassion allows me to build what’s needed with both strategy and heart.

What songs are on repeat for you right now?

This will change depending on the season I am in… Right Now

“ That was then ” by Lalah Hathaway “ Covenant Keeping God ” by All Nations Music “Be With Me ” by Keli Lewis

Each song reminds me to release the weight of the past, trust in the covenant-keeping nature of God, and rest in the assurance that He goes before me—preparing the path for every step I am called to take.

What key skills make you unique as an African American female leader?

I lead with spiritual depth, compassion, emotional intelligence, and executive strategy. I understand systems and souls. I know how to bring vision into structure and how to lead people toward growth without losing their humanity in the process. I’m both prophetic and practical which is rare in leadership.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Protect your softness; it’s not a weakness, it’s a gift. You don’t have to harden to survive. Everything that makes you feel like you’re “too much” is actually the source of your power. Open your mouth and take up space unapologetically. The ones who need to hear you are already listening, and for anyone else? That’s their problem – God sent you.

Why is it important for women of color to lead?

Because no one understands the urgency of equity, dignity, and belonging like we do. Our presence in leadership doesn’t just add perspective, it redefines the structure. We build systems that reflect full humanity, not hierarchy. But it’s not enough to be at the table, we must arrive healed, not performing for power, but anchored in the truth that we are power shifters. When women of color lead with wholeness, the culture doesn’t just change, It transforms.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

I want to thank every Black woman who’s had the courage to disrupt injustice, not only in pulpits, but in courtrooms, classrooms, and at the front lines of public change. I’m especially moved by the legacy of multihyphenate women clergy: those who led both spiritually and socially. Women like Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Rev. Traci Blackmon, Rev. Dr. Prathia Hall, and Rev. Dr. Yvonne Delk, that were denied access and rejected. By they showed the world that faith is not passive, and leadership is not limited to titles.

I also honor women like my late mother, Renee Neal, who carried sacred fire into resistant systems, standing toe-to-toe with power and choosing conviction over comfort. And my spiritual mother, Dr. Wynell Freeman, who fearlessly leads communities of powerful people and disrupts systems with unapologetic authority. Their boldness made room for mine.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

Because so much of what we’ve learned came at a cost, and it shouldn’t cost the next generation the same. Why should they be hazed by what hurt us? We carry wisdom they don’t have to earn the hard way. Our reach-back is a form of resistance. It says: you don’t have to go through what I did to get where you’re going.

Share three career highlights.

Being appointed as Director of DEI at my alma mater, Rutgers University–Camden Founding the SACRED Framework™, a leadership model rooted in spiritual wellness and alignment Speaking on national stages and being invited to design healing-centered strategies for major organizations

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My proudest achievement is building an eclectic career that reflects both my calling and my drive to impact organizations and people of all kinds by the leading of the spirit of truth. I stand with deep conviction that I don’t have to choose between faith, strategy, and purpose. I’ve created work that heals, leads, and liberates—not just for me, but for others as well. That will always be more than a position or a place of employment. That is my legacy everywhere.