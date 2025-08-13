Inside Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s bizarre snake incident

The Los Angeles wildfire evacuations earlier this year created unexpected drama for actress Zoe Kravitz and her mother, Lisa Bonet, when their temporary refuge at Taylor Swift’s home became the scene of a frantic reptile rescue mission that left a pristine bathroom in ruins.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kravitz recounted the bizarre incident that unfolded during their two-week stay at Swift’s historic home while fleeing the devastating fires that swept through Southern California.

Swift’s sanctuary becomes scene of chaos

What began as a generous offer of shelter quickly transformed into a homeowner’s nightmare when Bonet’s beloved snake, Orpheus, discovered an imperceptible gap in the bathroom’s vintage architecture. The incident occurred on Kravitz’s final day at the property, as she meticulously prepared to leave the historic home in pristine condition.

Kravitz explained her philosophy of being an exemplary houseguest, stating she leaves places better than she found them and wanted Swift to never even know they were there. The morning started routinely until an unusual phone call shattered the tranquility. Despite being in the same house, Bonet called her daughter from upstairs, her voice pitched unnaturally high with stress.

Mother and daughter battle bathroom crisis

The scene that greeted Kravitz upstairs defied expectation: her mother crouched awkwardly in the bathroom corner, desperately clutching the tail of her pet snake while the reptile’s body disappeared into what appeared to be solid wall. Bonet had been performing her morning routine when she briefly placed Orpheus down, only to watch in horror as the snake discovered and exploited a hairline crack invisible to human observation.

The gap, located adjacent to a built-in banquette, provided the perfect escape route for the muscular reptile. Kravitz emphasized the physical challenge her mother faced, noting that snake tails are all muscle and incredibly strong, making it nearly impossible to prevent Orpheus’s complete disappearance into the home’s infrastructure.

Destruction becomes inevitable solution

Initial attempts to locate alternative access points proved futile. Kravitz methodically removed drawers from nearby built-in storage, hoping to discover the snake’s location through adjacent cavities. When this approach failed, panic began setting in as Orpheus continued her journey deeper into the wall system.

The situation demanded immediate professional intervention. Swift’s house manager arrived to assess the crisis, quickly determining that property damage was unavoidable. The rescue operation required dismantling the carefully crafted banquette, removing vintage tiles, and creating significant wall damage throughout the bathroom.

Kravitz described the extensive demolition required to extract one determined snake from the historic property, explaining how they ripped up tiles, scratched walls, and completely destroyed Swift’s bathroom in their desperate rescue attempt.

Swift’s surprising awareness of household drama

The actress faced an impossible choice: either accept responsibility for substantial property damage or inform Swift that a live snake was potentially roaming freely through her home’s interior walls. Kravitz chose transparency, instructing the house manager to complete all repairs before revealing the incident and promising to cover all expenses.

However, Swift’s awareness of the situation preceded any formal explanation. When Kravitz finally called to discuss the bathroom catastrophe, the pop superstar immediately demonstrated her knowledge of the morning’s events, asking whether the call concerned the fact that they almost lost a snake in her house and destroyed her bathroom.

The incident showcases the unexpected complications that arise during natural disaster evacuations, when displaced families must adapt their lifestyles to unfamiliar environments. For Kravitz and Bonet, what should have been a peaceful temporary residence became an expensive lesson in pet containment and historic home preservation.

Despite the substantial property damage and repair costs, the friendship between Kravitz and Swift appears to have survived the snake incident intact, demonstrating the pop star’s understanding nature when faced with truly extraordinary houseguest circumstances. The story serves as a reminder that even the most well-intentioned stays can spiral into chaos when pets and historic architecture collide.