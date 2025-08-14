Fed rate cuts now look certain after inflation surprise

September cut now virtually guaranteed after inflation data surprises

The Federal Reserve just gave investors exactly what they’ve been waiting for. After months of speculation and hope, Fed rate cuts are now looking virtually certain for September, sending markets into celebration mode and pushing stocks to record-breaking heights.

Inflation data changes everything for Fed rate cuts

This week’s consumer inflation report delivered the kind of surprise that makes traders do happy dances. The cooler-than-expected numbers shifted market sentiment so dramatically that Fed funds futures now show a nearly 100% chance of rate cuts at the central bank’s September meeting.

That’s a massive shift from just weeks ago when uncertainty clouded the Fed’s next moves. The inflation data provided the clearest signal yet that the Federal Reserve has room to start lowering borrowing costs without reigniting price pressures across the economy.

Investors have been holding their breath since late last year, hoping for this moment when Fed rate cuts would finally become reality rather than wishful thinking. The wait appears to be ending with September marking the beginning of a new monetary policy cycle.

Small-cap stocks lead the victory lap

When news of likely Fed rate cuts hit the market, small-cap stocks immediately jumped into action. These companies typically benefit most from lower interest rates because they rely heavily on borrowing to fund growth and operations.

Wednesday’s trading session saw small-cap stocks rally hard as investors positioned themselves for the lower-rate environment ahead. These companies often struggle more than their larger counterparts when borrowing costs remain elevated, making Fed rate cuts particularly beneficial for their bottom lines.

The enthusiasm wasn’t limited to smaller companies though. The broader market joined the celebration as investors recognized that lower rates typically boost economic activity across all sectors and company sizes.

Record highs become the new normal

The anticipation of Fed rate cuts pushed major indices to impressive milestones. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched fresh all-time closing highs for the second consecutive day, showing just how much pent-up optimism was waiting for this moment.

These back-to-back record performances demonstrate investor confidence that Fed rate cuts will provide the economic stimulus needed to keep corporate earnings growing and stock prices rising. The momentum appears sustainable as more positive economic data supports the case for monetary easing.

Market watchers are already looking ahead to Thursday morning when July’s producer price index arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET. Another favorable inflation reading could further cement expectations for aggressive Fed rate cuts in the months ahead.

Trump weighs Fed leadership changes amid policy shifts

As the current Federal Reserve prepares to implement rate cuts, political attention focuses on future leadership. President Trump is reportedly considering 11 candidates to replace Jerome Powell when his term expires next year.

The potential candidates include outsiders like David Zervos from Jefferies and Rick Rieder from BlackRock, along with current Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Chris Waller. Both governors supported rate cuts at the central bank’s most recent meeting, suggesting continuity in monetary policy approach.

Prediction markets immediately responded to news about potential Fed leadership changes, with betting odds shifting for various candidates. The speculation adds another layer of interest to an already dynamic period for Federal Reserve policy.

Economic headwinds persist despite rate optimism

While Fed rate cuts generate excitement, economic challenges remain on the horizon. Goldman Sachs continues defending its analysis of potential tariff impacts despite political pressure to change their forecasts.

The bank’s economists maintain that consumers will bear most of the cost burden from new tariffs, with everyday Americans expected to feel about two-thirds of the impact by fall. This analysis conflicts with political messaging but aligns with broader economic consensus.

Several other economists share Goldman’s concerns about tariffs pushing inflation higher, which could complicate the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting plans if import costs surge significantly.

Tech giants face breakup pressure amid rate celebrations

Even as Fed rate cuts drive market optimism, major technology companies confront regulatory challenges that could reshape entire industries. Google’s parent company Alphabet awaits a federal judge’s decision on potential business breakups following monopoly rulings.

The Department of Justice indicated it’s considering breaking up Google as a remedy for the search and advertising monopoly findings. Analysts are now evaluating how much individual Google assets like Chrome, YouTube and Waymo might be worth separately.

Meanwhile, companies like Eastman Kodak illustrate the complex economic environment where Fed rate cuts might help. The photography company benefits from renewed film popularity among Gen Z consumers but struggles with serious debt challenges that lower borrowing costs could help address.

Looking ahead to September’s historic decision

The stage is set for what could be the most significant Federal Reserve meeting in years. Fed rate cuts that seemed uncertain just months ago now appear inevitable, marking a potential turning point for the U.S. economy.

Investors are positioning portfolios for the lower-rate environment ahead, while economists debate how aggressive the cuts should be given mixed economic signals. The balance between supporting growth and controlling inflation will define monetary policy success in the coming months.

September’s Fed meeting promises to deliver the rate relief that markets have been craving, potentially setting the tone for economic growth and market performance through the rest of the year.