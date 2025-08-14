ICE checkpoint operation angers D.C. residents

Federal law enforcement agents working with D.C. police created a tense standoff Wednesday night in Northwest Washington, stopping dozens of drivers at a busy intersection while nearly 100 protesters gathered to denounce what they called fascist tactics.

The checkpoint operation began around 8 p.m. at the intersection of 14th and W streets NW, transforming a normally bustling commercial area into a scene of confrontation. More than 20 officers, many wearing face coverings and tactical vests marked HSI for Homeland Security Investigations, positioned themselves in front of popular businesses including a chain bakery, veterinary clinic and outdoor apparel store.

Some agents wore vests identifying them as members of Enforcement and Removal Operations, the branch of Immigration and Customs Enforcement responsible for arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants. The mixed force of federal and local authorities stopped cars for violations ranging from broken taillights to seat belt infractions, though witnesses said officers appeared to have broader intentions.

Arrests trigger community outrage

At least two people were detained during the operation, escalating tensions between law enforcement and the growing crowd of onlookers. Officers loaded a Spanish speaking man into an unmarked black pickup truck while D.C. police towed away the red Kia he had been driving. A woman was also handcuffed as protesters on the sidewalks booed and shouted at officers to read the Constitution.

The crowd’s anger intensified as they watched the arrests unfold. Chants of “go home, fascists” echoed through the street while protesters questioned the legality of the checkpoint. D.C. police later confirmed they had assisted in transporting an arrested individual but referred further questions about the operation to the White House.

An officer at the scene told the shouting crowd that agents were checking for driving eligibility and status. When ride share vehicles were stopped, passengers rolled down their windows to relay the questions law enforcement was asking their drivers. According to these passengers, officers inquired about immigration status alongside standard traffic stop questions.

The checkpoint represented the latest escalation in President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal forces throughout the nation’s capital. During a Monday news conference, Trump characterized Washington as a lawless wasteland despite violent crime reaching 30 year lows. His administration began ramping up federal presence Tuesday night with National Guard troops stationing Humvees near the Washington Monument.

Community organizes rapid response

Local residents quickly mobilized to warn others about the checkpoint. A group rushed into a nearby CVS store and emerged with makeshift signs reading “Police checkpoint ahead” and “ICE” before heading south to alert approaching drivers. Someone set up a speaker on the sidewalk playing “Ice Ice Baby” while others shouted legal advice to stopped motorists.

Protesters encouraged drivers to request badge numbers and exercise their right to remain silent. One woman directly addressed the officers, telling them they were betraying their duty to protect and serve the community. She warned them about their role in history and questioned whether this aligned with their original motivations for joining law enforcement.

The diverse crowd included longtime residents, young professionals and families who happened upon the scene during evening activities. Many expressed shock at seeing federal immigration enforcement conducting operations in their neighborhood, particularly in such a visible commercial district typically associated with restaurants and shopping rather than law enforcement activity.

Federal presence expands citywide

Wednesday’s checkpoint followed other federal interventions across Washington. According to White House officials, federal law enforcement teams made 43 arrests Tuesday night alone. Border Patrol agents assisted in arresting a dirt bike driver in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, demonstrating the expanding scope of federal operations beyond traditional immigration enforcement zones.

The deployment marks a significant shift in how federal authorities operate within the District of Columbia. Typically, local D.C. police handle traffic enforcement and routine public safety matters while federal agencies focus on specific jurisdictional responsibilities. The blending of these roles has created confusion about authority and accountability.

Police finally left the area around 10 p.m., ending the approximately two hour operation. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about how many people were charged or whether citizenship questions were standard procedure during the stops.

The incident highlights growing tensions between Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies and local communities resistant to federal intervention. As federal agents continue operating in neighborhoods across Washington, residents are organizing response networks and legal support systems to protect vulnerable community members from what they view as government overreach.