Miami exchange operator MIAX rockets 38% in massive debut

The Princeton-based company raised $345 million in its public offering, marking the first major U.S. exchange listing in 15 years

Miami International Holdings made a spectacular Wall Street entrance Thursday, with shares climbing 38% above their initial public offering price as investors embraced the exchange operator’s market debut.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company, known as MIAX, opened trading at $31.65 per share, significantly higher than its $23 IPO price. The strong performance valued the exchange operator at approximately $2.5 billion and marked a milestone moment for the financial sector.

First major exchange listing in over a decade

MIAX’s public debut represents the first listing of a major U.S. financial exchange in 15 years, highlighting the rarity of such offerings in the marketplace. The company joins an exclusive group of publicly traded exchange operators, following CME Group’s 2002 debut and Cboe Global’s 2010 listing.

The timing proved strategic for MIAX, which had been planning its public offering since 2022 when it first filed confidentially for the flotation. Chairman and CEO Thomas Gallagher explained that the current macroeconomic climate and the quieter mid-August IPO calendar provided an ideal window for the company to capture investor attention.

Record-breaking fundraising success

MIAX exceeded expectations by selling 15 million shares above its marketed range of $19 to $21 apiece, ultimately raising $345 million. This achievement makes it one of the largest share sales by a U.S. exchange operator in recent history.

The successful fundraising reflects broader market conditions that have favored exchange operators throughout the year. Heightened market volatility has driven record trading volumes, boosting profits across the sector and making exchange investments particularly attractive to institutional investors.

Options trading powerhouse emerges

Founded in 2007 by Gallagher during a wave of consolidation among equity and options exchanges, MIAX has carved out a significant niche in the derivatives market. The company operates nine securities and derivatives exchanges, with the majority of its revenue generated from options trading.

MIAX launched its first options exchange in 2012 and has steadily gained market share from established competitors over the past decade. By the first half of 2025, the company had captured a 16% market share in the U.S. options industry, positioning itself as the fourth-largest player behind NYSE, Nasdaq, and Cboe, according to Options Clearing Corporation data.

Riding the options boom

The company’s growth coincides with explosive expansion in the U.S. options market, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic and the meme-stock frenzy of 2021. This sustained growth has created favorable conditions for specialized exchanges like MIAX to thrive and expand their operations.

Renaissance Capital senior strategist Matt Kennedy noted that while exchanges represent a niche investment area, they offer investors comfort due to MIAX’s position to benefit from multi-year tailwinds in the options space.

Cryptocurrency opportunities on the horizon

While MIAX currently doesn’t offer crypto futures products, the company remains open to expanding into cryptocurrency-related offerings. Gallagher expressed willingness to explore joint ventures with crypto partners to potentially develop options on crypto indices or other digital asset products for either the company’s futures exchange or other platforms.

Blue-chip backing fuels confidence

MIAX counts prominent investors including private equity firm Warburg Pincus and market-making giant Citadel Securities among its stakeholders. Citadel and other market-making firms like Susquehanna Securities, which also serve as MIAX’s biggest customers, currently hold approximately 20% of the company.

Market timing proves perfect

The debut followed another successful exchange listing, with crypto exchange Bullish surging 84% in its Wednesday launch. This momentum in exchange IPOs reflects investor appetite for companies positioned to benefit from increased trading activity and market volatility.

MIAX’s successful public debut demonstrates the continued evolution of financial markets and the growing importance of specialized trading platforms in today’s investment landscape.